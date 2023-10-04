Regions Foundation, YMCA of Greater Birmingham break ground on transformative project

It’s not about meeting one need. This isn’t just delivering one service.

It’s about serving the whole person … the whole family … the whole community.

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, recently joined the YMCA of Greater Birmingham to break ground on a development designed to have a major, positive impact on northeast Birmingham.

The YMCA is using a major grant from the Regions Foundation – plus funding from additional community partners, including the Alabama Power Foundation – to deliver affordable housing, provide more educational support, and address health care needs – all at the Northeast Y’s campus in Birmingham’s Roebuck community.

How it’s happening

Not only is the Northeast Y getting renovated to include a new community resource center and increased early-learning opportunities, the Y is also taking an innovative approach toward additional needs. For example:

Nearly two dozen single-family homes will be built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham around the Northeast Y, creating a well-lit, walkable neighborhood.

Christ Health Center, a federally qualified health care provider, will have a clinic on-site with a focus on making health care more accessible. Christ Health’s sliding scale, fee-for-service option provides care, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

The Y's 1st Class Pre-K learning program will be expanded, offering early learning opportunities for 54 children.

Class Pre-K learning program will be expanded, offering early learning opportunities for 54 children. Impact Family Counseling will address mental health and wellness by providing outpatient counseling, mentoring and other services.

What they’re saying

“This is about more than meeting a single need; it’s about creating real solutions, bringing together affordable housing, health care, educational opportunities and more,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation.

“This type of impact does not happen in a vacuum. This type of transformation can only happen through collaboration and partnership,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “On behalf of this grateful city, I want to thank you all for making this a reality. You’re changing lives … You’re literally improving the quality of life of our citizens … of our residents,” Woodfin said.

“It’s exciting to see this come to life. Our community, our partners and major donors believed in the vision and came together to transform Roebuck for future generations,” said Terri Harvill, chief social impact officer of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham

“We have to be the change that we want to see. The days of where we can talk – that’s no longer going to get it. We are going to have to invest. So, I want to thank everyone who has invested in this vision,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales.

“We’re not just rebuilding or renovating a building. We’re here to build a brighter future. Today is not just about brick and mortar and this land. Today is about the soul of a community; it’s about the countless lives that will be touched, the dreams that will be nurtured,” said Alicia Lumpkin-Whitfield, board chair for the Northeast YMCA.

In summary

Development and renovation work will begin immediately. The impact will last for generations.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took part in the recent groundbreaking. (contributed) The Roebuck Collaborative project includes a renovated YMCA of Greater Birmingham youth center. (contributed)

A version of this story originally appeared on the Regions Bank news site, Doing More Today.