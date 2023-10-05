Can’t Miss Alabama: Morehouse Tuskegee Classic, Breast Cancer Awareness plus other eventful ideas

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic

Known as the longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation, the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers rivalry game kicks off Saturday, Oct. 7, at Legion Field. This will be the third year that the football classic will be in Birmingham. Morehouse College won the series in 2021 and Tuskegee University took home the victory in 2022. For more information about the game, including tickets, tailgating, vending or the full schedule of events, follow this link. The game will broadcast on ESPN+. Alabama Power is supporting the event.

The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers will face the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers Saturday with a variety of events prior to the game. (contributed) The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers will face the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers Saturday with a variety of events prior to the game. (contributed)

Dadeville Fall Festival

Dadeville will have something for everyone at its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the downtown courthouse square. The festival features live music, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, a live wild animal show, kids’ zone and a raffle. For more information about the festivities, visit chamber@dadeville.com or call 256-825-4019. Follow along on Facebook.

Gee’s Bend Airing of the Quilts Festival

Airing of the Quilts Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, featuring a long tradition of outdoor quilt displays, including workshops, guided tours, food and live music. Gee’s Bend quilts are known for their bold, improvisational designs and use of recycled fabrics and are widely celebrated works of art. Registration is free with a recommended donation of $25 to support the quilt-making community. To learn more about the festival, email blegacyinfo@gmail.com, call 334-573-2065 or visit fqblegacy.org.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is one of the leading national academic medical centers that make up the Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium, which is 100% philanthropy-funded. More than 90% of every donation received supports the mission of funding research and raising awareness. This week, support breast cancer research by attending the Cahaba Brewing Company’s annual CahabaQue event in Birmingham on Saturday, Oct. 7, for barbecue, beer and bragging rights. The cookoff will feature teams of backyard grillers and professionals. Guests can try all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s barbecue offerings and vote for their favorite while enjoying the festivities. Gates open at noon and the event runs until 4 p.m. or until the ’cue runs out. During October, stay tuned for events affiliated with Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

Spread the message of hope throughout Alabama Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (contributed)

Moundville Native American Festival

The University of Alabama’s Moundville Archaeological Park will become a “city of life,” as it celebrates the cultures of southeastern Native Americans at the annual Native American Festival Oct. 4-7. Festival attendees will have the chance to meet Native American artisans, see traditional dances, listen to stories and music, experience the opening of a new exhibit inside the Jones Archaeological Museum, and support local and Native American businesses at the ancient city on the Black Warrior River. The Jones Archaeological Museum’s new exhibit, “Wearing History: Native American Adornment Past and Present,” will highlight Native American regalia from Moundville’s descendant communities. There will also be an array of vendors and food trucks, including fry bread tacos. For ticket information, visit the website. Alabama Power is supporting the event.

Helena’s Buck Creek Festival

Children and adults alike will be drawn to the annual Buck Creek Festival Oct. 6-7 at the Helena Amphitheater Park. Entertainment includes live music, duck race, vendors and children’s activities. Thousands of rubber ducks will be released at the top of the dam and travel down the waterfall and into the waiting nets of expert “duck wranglers.” Only service animals are allowed. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The banks of Buck Creek are just below the dam. For more information, visit buckcreekfestival.com.

Greek Food Festival

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 50th annual Greek Food Festival in Birmingham Oct. 5-7, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Authentic Greek food include souvlakia, pastichio, Greek chicken, spanokopita, dolmathes, veggie plates, Greek salad and gyros. Scroll down the link for the complete menu. Coca-Cola products will be available as well as Greek beer and wine. Drive-thru hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outside tented seating for dining will be available. No need to call ahead; servers will take your order and deliver to your vehicle. Greek dancers of all ages will be performing all three days. Stop by the Greek Market Place, which has Mediterranean and Orthodox Christian souvenirs. Self-guided tours of The Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parish will be available during the three-day festival and parishioners will be available to answer questions. Free parking is in the former Liberty National parking building, one block away on 20th Street South (Richard Arrington Boulevard) between Third and Fourth Avenues. The open-air festival is free to all. The festival address is 307 19th St. South.

The Birmingham Greek Festival is taking place Oct. 5-7. (Elaine Lyda) Feast on homemade Greek entrees and desserts at Birmingham’s oldest cultural food festival. (Elaine Lyda) The Birmingham Greek Festival is taking place Oct. 5-7. (Elaine Lyda)

Renew Our Rivers

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways.

Here are some upcoming cleanups:

Lake Mitchell (Coosa River) cleanup is Saturday, Oct. 7. For more information, contact Dale Vann at 205-910-3713.

Plant Miller (Locust Fork) cleanup is Thursday, Oct. 12. For more information, contact Dan Patten at 205-488-2081 or email dpatten@southernco.com.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

St. Florian Oktoberfest

St. Florian’s Oktoberfest in Florence will be the largest event in its 21-year history. There will be more than 110 vendors, including live music, a car and truck show, German Beer Garden, food trucks, arts and crafts, tractor parade and kids’ games. Vendors will have merchandise available for purchase. The festivities are Oct. 6-7 with free admission. Follow Facebook for updated information.

Barber Vintage Festival

Grab family and friends for an exciting weekend at the Barber Vintage Festival Oct. 6-8. This year’s event will be a celebration of vintage motorcycle racing with exciting events and activities for fans of all ages. The festival is one of the largest vintage motorcycle events in the country with more than 65,000 fans attending on average each year. Admission for children ages 15 and younger is free. View the full schedule of events and ticket information at barbermuseum.org.