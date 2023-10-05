James Spann: Showers for Alabama tonight, Friday; cool, dry weekend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have a few patches of light rain on radar over the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy across the state with temperatures between 77 and 87 degrees.

Showers are possible statewide tonight and Friday as the front moves through. Rain amounts will be light, generally less than one-quarter inch for most places — not enough to be really beneficial, but at least the dust will be settled for some communities. Today will be the 19th consecutive day with no rain for Birmingham and much of the state.

COOL WEEKEND: The coolest air so far this season will roll into the Deep South over the weekend, following the front. Highs drop into the 60s over the northern half of the state, with lows well down in the 40s by daybreak Sunday. Even South Alabama will see lows between 48 and 52 degrees. The air will be dry, and we expect a good supply of sunshine both days. Saturday will feature a brisk north wind of 10-20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues for the first half of the week. Monday morning will feature lows in the 40s over the northern half of the state; then we trend warmer, with highs between 75 and 80 degrees for the rest of the week. Models suggest a chance of rain for south Alabama Thursday and statewide Friday; it’s too early to know how much rain will fall. RED FLAG WARNING: The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for roughly the southern half of the state in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The combination of a dry air mass and breezy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a few widely scattered showers are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 60s and a fairly stiff north breeze.

Saturday, Alabama will be in College Station to take on Texas A&M (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The temperature will be about 72 degrees at kickoff with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a very pleasant afternoon.

UAB will host USF Saturday at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures falling from near 67 at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle. The afternoon will be breezy with a north wind of 10-20 mph.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe is a little stronger this afternoon with winds of 50 mph. The circulation center is about 430 miles south/southwest of Bermuda, where a tropical storm warning is in effect. Philippe will move near Bermuda Friday; after that it becomes post-tropical and will move into the coast of Maine or Nova Scotia over the weekend.

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa Friday. Some slow development of this system is possible as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1864: A tropical cyclone hit India near Calcutta, devastating the city and killing about 60,000 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Tropical Storm Joanne, earlier a hurricane, moved across the Baja California peninsula and came ashore in western Mexico south of Ajo. The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to much of Arizona. This storm is the first documented tropical storm to reach Arizona with its cyclonic circulation intact. More than 5 inches of rain was reported on the Mogollon rim southeast of Flagstaff.

