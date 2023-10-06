5 tips to up your energy-savings game this fall, from Alabama Power

It’s taken a while, but fall weather is finally expected to arrive this weekend, with crisp air chasing away the last of the humidity. Before long the leaves will start turning. And every weekend is packed with big games.

In that spirit, here are five game-changing tips to help you stay energy efficient while embracing the season’s chill:

Whether at a tailgate or indoors, soak up that natural sunlight. Leave your curtains and blinds open to allow sunlight to help warm your home during the afternoon, saving energy. You call the shots. Sweater weather doesn’t just have to be for the outdoors. Keep your wool, cashmere, or light layers on indoors so you can lower your thermostat, stay warm and save energy. Football and friends are even better with a good fire; just don’t forget to close the damper. Hot air can escape your home when the damper is open, making your thermostat work harder. Try to get in the habit of opening and closing your damper when using the fireplace. Another pro tip? Schedule a chimney maintenance service before lighting the first fire of the season. Stay on the ball with the changing season and set your thermostat accordingly. It’s Alabama, so there’s a good chance you will experience several seasons in one day. Make sure you set your thermostat accordingly, so you save throughout the day and during those temperature swings. Make a game plan after taking inventory of your home’s energy efficiency. Fall is that sweet spot of the year when you can run your heating and cooling unit less often. It’s also the perfect time to check your home for drafty areas or spaces that could use a little sealing up to make them more comfortable while helping reduce your energy use. Take advantage of this season to prepare your home for even colder temps ahead, so you can continue to save into the winter months.

Click here for more energy-saving tips and to learn about programs Alabama Power offers to help you up your efficiency game.