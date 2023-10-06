Power Moves: Silvia Espinosa Laxson is working towards better inclusion for Alabama

Silvia Espinosa Laxson immigrated to the states from Colombia 10 years ago and since then, has been working to create a meaningful impact on both Birmingham and the state.

Laxson is passionate about making an impact on underrepresented communities by celebrating diversity and inclusion.

“This is sparked from being an immigrant myself. I want to make sure that I can help and make an impact by bettering the community that welcomed me.”

As director of Development and Communications for the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!), Laxson has seen many accomplishments.

“In the last four years I have been able to increase the budget by $1 million, triple the revenue for our fundraising events, as well as boosted cultivation of partnerships with different corporations and donors. I also led the rebranding initiative that we had in 2019, which helped increase ¡HICA!’s visibility, not only locally but also around the country.”

Learn more about Laxson, and an insight on where she draws inspiration, in this video: