Recipe: Brown Sugar Pumpkin Spice Latte

What better way to celebrate the fall than with Brown Sugar Pumpkin Spice Latte? In case you haven’t noticed, it’s officially pumpkin spice latte season, or PSL season (that’s what the cool kids call it). I love pumpkin spice lattes, but buying one at those fancy coffee shops a few times a week can get expensive. Luckily, I’ve learned how to make them at home and created this amazing Brown Sugar Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe.

I know what you’re thinking — “I don’t have time to make a fancy latte first thing in the morning.” No need to worry, because this recipe can be made in just 10 minutes and requires only a few simple ingredients. I purchased all of my ingredients at Sprouts Farmers Market. For this recipe, I used Sprouts’ Organic Blend Special Dark Ground Coffee. It contains all of those warm spices of the season.

Here are a few tips for making the best homemade pumpkin spice latte, ever.

Use whatever type of milk you love best. It’s traditionally made with cow’s milk, but I love using almond milk or oat milk to make lattes.

This recipe uses pumpkin purée. When purchasing your ingredients, be sure you are buying pumpkin purée and not pumpkin pie filling.

Make sure that you use pumpkin pie spice, which is usually a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. You can blend your own or purchase a jar of pre-mixed pumpkin pie spice.

Brown Sugar Pumpkin Spice Latte

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups milk, dairy or non-dairy

3 tablespoons canned pumpkin purée

1½ tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ cup brewed Sprouts Organic Blend Special Dark Ground Coffee

Whipped cream for topping

Instructions

Heat a saucepan to medium heat and add in the milk, canned pumpkin, brown sugar and vanilla. Heat until hot, but do not boil. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and coffee. Divide the mixture between two mugs. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.