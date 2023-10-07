Scott Martin: Breezy, dry Saturday for Alabama; showers possible by midweek

THE WEEKEND: We’ll be on the eastern side of a ridge and the western side of a trough that will bring breezy, cooler conditions today after a cold front passed through Alabama late Friday. Skies will be sunny and highs in the mid 60s to the upper 70s.

Winds will be much lighter Sunday, and skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s to the lower 70s. The day will have a very cool start, with morning lows in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

THE WORK WEEK: Great weather will continue into the work week. Monday will be sunny with highs warming up into the 70s. We’ll go warmer again on Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

On Wednesday, we’ll have a surface low moving up from the Gulf of Mexico that will bring rain chances back into the forecast throughout the day, according to the Global Forecast System. There will be no instability in place, so thunderstorms look unlikely at this time. Rain moves out of the state before midnight. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Quiet weather returns Thursday as skies clear out. Highs will back down a little, reaching the mid 70s to the lower 80s. A cold front will move through Alabama Friday that will bring a reinforcing shot of dry, cooler air. We’ll have a few clouds with highs in the lower 70s to right at or just below 80 degrees.

TROPICS: This is the quietest the tropics have been in quite a while. For now, there are no cyclones over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is a tropical wave just off the African Coast that has a high chance of developing into a depression by midweek. This system is projected to immediately turn northwest and head out over open waters.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.