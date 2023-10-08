6 Alabama fall food festivals you won’t want to miss

That fast-food chain with the excitable, deep-voiced pitchman has nothing on these fall festivals in Alabama. WE have the meats – in this case shrimp, barbecued chicken, smoked pork and sausages.

All of these festivals are fun ways to fill your belly and have a good time with the fam. And you’ll get to sample Alabama’s best foods prepared by Alabama’s best cooks – from chefs to ’cue masters.

Grab your bibs, program the GPS and let’s roll.

Oct. 12-15

The 50th edition features the popular crustacean cooked every which way – boiled, steamed, stewed, fried and more. More than 250,000 people are expected over the four-day event, run by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. Musicians perform throughout each day on two stages. Fun also includes food by dozens of vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities and sand sculpture contests. Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Oct. 14

A backyard barbecue contest offers $3,250 in total cash payouts. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the Alabama BBQ Association, the backyard competition features chicken and ribs. The winner in each category gets $300, and the grand champion takes home $700. The People’s Choice competition includes Boston butts or desserts. The cornhole contest carries a $150 top prize. Dogs compete in the Barq-Off Dog Parade. Other attractions include a Witches Ride, car show and kids’ fun zone. The beer garden is for ages 21 and older. The festival is on the downtown square, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. General admission is free.