People of Alabama: Bobby Edmondson of Wicksburg

“When you’re growing something, it’s from your heart because you know you’re doing something that’s going to be doing somebody else some good. We grow peas, butter beans, corn, watermelon, cantaloupes, okra, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, all kinds of produce. When you’re out in the farm, it’s got a different smell. The earth being turned is a smell that you don’t get nowhere else. Farming teaches you to respect the weather. Respect what God gives you every day. I want everything to be put back into the earth what we take out. We must do our part in putting it back in. In other words, if you sit there and you plant peas over and over and over, if you don’t put fertilizer or something back in the ground to replace what you’re taking out, then you wind up with spoiled land that’s no more good for anything. You reap what you sow.” – Bobby Edmondson of C&B Farms and Produce in Wicksburg

Edmondson started the business with his brother 54 years ago. If you stop by, you’ll find him talking with customers about produce, something he loves to do.

“I love communicating with different people, some people over years and years. You become friends with them. You know them personally. I love new people that come in. I’d like to know where you’re from. I just like people. I love people. Occasionally, you get somebody that comes by here that’s hungry and don’t have anything. I can tell when somebody comes up if they’re desperately needing something to eat. I don’t turn them down. It’s from my heart to them. I feel for people. It ain’t about the money. It’s about love of God, love of people. Does something to your heart when you do something good.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama News Center partnership.