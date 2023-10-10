Alabama’s Prosper HealthTech Accelerator invests in five new startups

Five new, fast-growing startup companies from across the country have been selected as the Fall 2023 cohort of Birmingham’s Prosper HealthTech Accelerator. Each company receives a $60,000 investment as part of the intensive, 12-week accelerator program, which is focused on transforming the way healthcare is delivered and consumed.

Prosper received more than 90 applications for the cohort that began this week. The five companies selected were chosen based on their growth potential and readiness for investors.

The selected startups are:

AppEase. Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, AppEase digitizes health records to modernize insurance underwriting. The platform speeds up turnaround times by eliminating paper and faxes, aggregating and sorting data for compliance and insights. AppEase uses predictive analytics to streamline insurance processes.

KnowBra. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, KnowBra uses AI and computer vision for post-mastectomy bra fitting. The platform automates insurance claims and offers zero-touch fittings. KnowBra’s solution reduces discomfort, boosts confidence, and guarantees a proper fit.

LiRA. Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, LiRA develops AI-powered lip-reading software to enable communication for voiceless individuals. The platform translates facial motions to speech, benefiting those affected by surgical voice loss. LiRA aims to restore meaningful interactions and improve well-being for millions annually.

Oma. Based in Whitsett, North Carolina, Oma was developed to redefine health care standards for Black women. Designed with community needs at its core, OMA addresses the unique needs and experiences of Black women, offering both digital and community-based solutions that empower, educate, and provide essential care. By blending technology with community-based health, OMA aims to set new benchmarks in health care, ensuring that every Black woman feels seen, heard, and supported throughout every life stage.

Sanitas Health. Based in Los Angeles, Sanitas Health offers a mental healthcare platform designed for underserved populations. By analyzing language to predict psychological distress, it enables quick intervention and destigmatized care. Sanitas focuses on solving behavioral health disparities for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and low-income communities.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these five impressive startups into our fall 2023 cohort,” said Kellie Clark, managing director of Prosper HealthTech Accelerator. “Each company brings a unique approach to improving healthcare through technology, and these founders have demonstrated their drive to reimagine the way healthcare is delivered and consumed.

“We look forward to supporting their growth and helping them make an impact both locally in Birmingham and globally.”

Powered by gener8tor, a national venture capital firm and accelerator, the Prosper HealthTech Accelerator program is made possible by a partnership with Birmingham-based Prosper and Redhawk, a Birmingham-based business consultant and investment advisor. Prosper connects cutting-edge, high technology startups to the coaching, capital, and connections they need to build and grow their businesses.

“These entrepreneurs are at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare and technology, addressing critical needs and improving lives,” said J.W. Carpenter, president and CEO of Prosper. “Their dedication to enhancing health outcomes and advancing inclusivity aligns perfectly with our mission to make Birmingham a hub for health technology solutions. Together, we are creating a brighter, healthier future for our community and beyond.”

When the 12-week accelerator program concludes, the startup founders will pitch their companies to investors, community partners and the public at a showcase event. The showcase will be held Dec. 12 at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot.

Prosper is a nonprofit with the mission of aligning existing initiatives, supplementing them with select new opportunities, and scaling a collaborative civic agenda. gener8tor is a nationally ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers, universities, musicians and artists. The gener8tor platform includes more than 75 programs spanning startup accelerators, corporate programming, speaker series, conferences, skills accelerators and fellowships.

