James Spann: Rain for the southern two-thirds of Alabama today

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling over the southern quarter of Alabama early this morning ahead of a surface low (nontropical) over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This rain area will expand and move northward today, and by mid to late afternoon it will cover much of the state, mainly along and south of I-59 (south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). While a few raindrops are possible over the northern third of the state, many places there won’t see enough rain to measure. The heavier rain totals will be over south Alabama, where one-half to 1 inch is expected. Places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston will probably see less than one-quarter inch.

Rain will end tonight as the surface low moves east; the high today will be in the 70s. For Thursday, most of the state will be dry as the sky becomes partly sunny by afternoon. The high will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Another disturbance could squeeze out a few spotty showers over Alabama Friday, but amounts will be very light, and many places won’t see a drop. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 70s. A cold front will move through late Friday night, and again showers will be few and far between with limited moisture.

The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny Saturday following the front; highs remain in the 70s. Much cooler air arrives Sunday with highs dropping into the 60s. Some parts of north Alabama won’t get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon with a cool breeze. The air will be dry, and the sky will be mostly sunny.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks dry with highs in the 60s Monday through Wednesday, followed by 70s Thursday and Friday. TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the eastern Atlantic. Winds are only 40 mph, and the system is about 720 miles west/southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to remain below hurricane strength and should dissipate in five days or so, far from land.

A tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days while the wave moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it only a 20% chance of development at this time.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with just a small risk of a shower. Temperatures will fall from near 70 at kickoff to the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 72 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will be in Baton Rouge to take on LSU (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 76 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

UAB is also on the road, taking on UTSA in San Antonio (7 p.m. CT kickoff). The Roadrunners play their home games at the Alamodome, so weather won’t be an issue one way or another. But for the fans headed that way, Saturday will be a sunny day in San Antonio with a high in the mid 80s. It will be clear Saturday night with temperatures falling through the 70s after sunset.

ON THIS DATE IN 1906: Games 1 and 2 of the All Chicago World Series were played amid snow flurries. Snow would not happen again in a World Series until 1997. The high temperature for game 3, played on this date, was 43 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.