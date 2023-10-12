Attention, autumn lovers: Fall-ing for Sweet Grown Alabama fun on the farm

Ready to enjoy beautiful Alabama weather while supporting local farmers? These Sweet Grown Alabama pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes and more will “leaf” you smiling. With games, farm views and good food, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

North Alabama

Bennett Farms, 1073 Cleburne County Road 13, Heflin, AL 36264

Bennett Farms has farm activities big and small. In addition to the regular fall treats, you can find Jenga, tic tac toe, steer roping and cornhole at Bennett Farms this year. Bennett Farms is open Sept. 30 through Oct. 29 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $12 admission for all farm activities. Pumpkins, food and store items cost extra. Children ages 1 and younger get in free.

Cornutt Farms in Boaz is open every Saturday in October. (Cornutt Farms / Facebook) Cornutt Farms in Boaz is open every Saturday in October. (Cornutt Farms / Facebook)

Cornutt Farms, 616 Whitsville Drive, Boaz, AL 35957

Cornutt Farms is continuing to grow with a pumpkin patch and fall fun activities this year. It’s open every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $12 if paying with cash and $13 if paying with credit card. Children ages 2 and younger get in free. Admission includes one free pumpkin, five free sunflowers, hayride, petting zoo, corn cribs, farm trains, barnyard basketball, knocker ball, human hamster wheel, jumpy pillow, bouncy house, hay mountain, playground and photo opportunities.​​​​

Hidden Rivers Farm, 298 Goose Pond Road, Hartselle, AL 35640

While visiting Hidden Rivers Farm, enjoy nature trails, scarecrow making, corn pit, pumpkin patch and the animal encounter area. Hidden Rivers Farm is open through Oct. 29 on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $8 on Fridays online or at the gate and $9 on Saturdays and Sundays online or $10 at the gate. Children ages 2 and younger get in free. Additional purchase required for pony rides, animal feedings and pumpkins.

JDM Family Farm in New Hope has attractions for all ages. (JDM Family Farm / Facebook) JDM Family Farm in New Hope has attractions for all ages. (JDM Family Farm / Facebook) JDM Family Farm in New Hope has attractions for all ages. (JDM Family Farm / Facebook) JDM Family Farm in New Hope has attractions for all ages. (JDM Family Farm / Facebook)

JDM Family Farm, 1614 Old Gurley Pike, New Hope, AL 35760

JDM Family Farm has attractions for all ages. Enjoy hayrides, duck races, a playground and more. JDM Family Farm is open through Oct. 29 on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $15 admission; pumpkins cost extra. Children ages 2 and younger get in free.

In addition to pumpkins, McGee Farm in Florence is well known for its mums. (McGee Farm / Facebook) You can pick up a pumpkin and more at McGee Farm in Florence. (McGee Farm / Facebook)

McGee Farm, 8211 County Road 7, Florence, AL 35633

Pumpkins, mums and family fun are available at McGee Farm. Play on the jumping pillow and pick pumpkins directly from the patch. McGee Farms is open on October weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Updates are available on the Facebook Page.

Cost: $3.25 for admission; an additional $3.25 fee for the jumping pillow. Pumpkins start at $4. Children ages 1 and younger are admitted free. Mums are $11 for two gallons.

Nances Creek Farms in Jacksonville packs a lot of fun into one day this month. (Nances Creek Farms / Facebook) Nances Creek Farms in Jacksonville packs a lot of fun into one day this month. (Nances Creek Farms / Facebook)

Nances Creek Farms, 832 Old Rocky Ridge Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265

For one day only, enjoy Nances Creek Farms Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s going to be a day of hayrides, mazes, farm animals, u-pick flowers and more. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $8 admission gives you access to all activities. Pumpkins and flowers are sold separately.

To check out the fun at Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm, visitors park in Georgia and cross the creek back into Alabama. (Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm / Facebook) To check out the fun at Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm, visitors park in Georgia and cross the creek back into Alabama. (Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm / Facebook)

Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm, 336 Rocky Hollow Road, Cave Spring, GA 30124

When visiting this beautiful pumpkin patch, attendees park in Georgia and walk across Lumpkin Mill Creek to the farm in Alabama. You can expect farm animals, lots of laughter in the corn pit and family fun picking out the best pumpkin. Open dates and times vary, so visit the Facebook Page for more information.

Cost: $15.81 plus tax gives you access to all activities.

Scott’s Orchard, 2163 Scott Road, Hazel Green, AL 35750

Looking to add a little something different to your fall lineup? Scott’s Orchard has apple fun for everyone. You can enjoy delicious apple cider donuts and slushies while picking your own apples. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. in October.

Cost: Prices vary. Click here to reserve an apple picking time.

Central Alabama

Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch, 826 Griffin Road, West Blocton, AL 35184

Activities include a petting zoo, corn maze, bouncy houses and food vendors. Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch is open in October on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $10 admission includes all activities. Additional costs include pumpkins, animal feed, batting cages, pony rides, face painting, food and craft vendors. Children ages 2 and younger get in free.

Penton Farms in Verbena offers a variety of fall fun through Oct. 31. (Penton Farms / Facebook) Penton Farms in Verbena offers a variety of fall fun through Oct. 31. (Penton Farms / Facebook) Penton Farms in Verbena offers a variety of fall fun through Oct. 31. (Penton Farms / Facebook) Penton Farms in Verbena offers a variety of fall fun through Oct. 31. (Penton Farms / Facebook)

Penton Farms, 3595 Chilton County Road 57, Verbena, AL 36091

You can expect live music every Saturday and activities including animal encounters, wagon rides, the cow train and the biggest and best corn pit Penton Farms has seen. Penton Farms is open through Oct. 31 on weekdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $12 admission includes most activities and one pumpkin; cow train and additional pumpkins cost extra. Children 1 and younger get in free.

In addition to its famous corn maze, Laurie Farms in Uriah offers many activities for families. (Laurie Farms / Facebook) In addition to its famous corn maze, Laurie Farms in Uriah offers many activities for families. (Laurie Farms / Facebook)

South Alabama

Laurie Farms, 3330 Jeddo Road, Uriah, AL 36480

There are many activities to enjoy at Laurie Farms Corn Maze. In addition to the corn maze and corn pit, games include tug of war, volleyball, seesaws and cornhole. Laurie Farms is open through Nov. 5 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $15 admission includes all activities.

Lillian Cattle Company, 14183 County Road 93, Lillian, AL 36530

Lillian Cattle Company is bringing something new to the farm this year. Activities include a cotton maze, corn bin, hayride and sweet potato dig. Lillian Cattle Company is open through Nov. 5 on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Check the Facebook Page for updates.

Cost: $6 admission includes all activities; pumpkins cost extra. Children ages 2 and younger get in free.

For the latest updates on Alabama agritourism and to find locally grown products near you, visit SweetGrownAlabama.org.