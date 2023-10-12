Can’t Miss Alabama: National Shrimp Festival, Mobile Latin Fest, fall-inspired activities

Gulf Shores National Shrimp Festival

More than 300,000 people are expected at the 50th anniversary of the National Shrimp Festival on the white sandy beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast Oct. 12-15. The four-day celebration features a musical lineup of national, regional and local acts, including blues, Motown, Southern rock, jazz, zydeco and country. Food is another festival highlight, with 50 local and regional vendors lining the boardwalk at the public beach. Art lovers will have the chance to browse nearly 200 booths with fine art and arts and crafts vendors. For more information, email info@mygulfcoastchamber.com.

Seafood and beach lovers will have the best of both worlds at the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores Oct. 12-15. (contributed)

Birmingham Squadron NBA preseason game

The New Orleans Pelicans will return to Birmingham for an NBA preseason showdown against the Houston Rockets. The game takes place at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Thursday, Oct. 12. Don’t miss Alabama native Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and the rest of the squad in action. For questions about the game, call 205-719-0850. To purchase tickets, visit the website.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Demopolis will take place Oct. 13-14. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Jason Arledge at cjarledg@southernco.com. ROR is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Woodlawn Street Market

Featuring more than 60 Birmingham artisans and creators, the Woodlawn Street Market will showcase diverse products including art, jewelry, clothing and freshly baked goods Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event takes place along 55th Place between First Avenue North and First Avenue South.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Live concerts include:

Oct. 13 – Disney Jr. Costume Palooza, Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

Oct. 13 – Dark Star Orchestra, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 13 – Pinky Patel, the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

Oct. 13 – Larry Fleet, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

Oct. 14 – Hardy, the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

Oct. 15 – Black Violin, the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

Oct. 15 – Outlaw Music Festival, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

Oct. 15 – Raphael Saadiq, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.

Mobile Latin Fest

Mobile Latin Fest brings music and culture to the city’s downtown Oct. 13-14. There will be food, arts and crafts vendors, live music and folkloric dances. For the latest updates, follow along on Facebook. On Friday, the festival takes place at Cathedral Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the festival moves to Mardi Gras Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eric Benét in concert

Four-time Grammy Award nominee R&B singer and actor Eric Benét will perform at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center Sunday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. In 1990, Benét formed a group with his sister, Lisa Jordan, called Benét. After a hiatus, Benét signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1994 and released his first studio album, “True to Myself,” in 1996. Benét’s hits include “Spiritual Thang,” “I Wanna Be Loved” and “I’ll Be There.” Purchase tickets here.

‘Disney on Ice’ tickets for sale

“Disney on Ice” takes families on a journey through timeless tales Oct. 19-22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. See your favorite characters come to life through figure-skating, costumes, set designs, lighting, special effects and high-flying jumps. Showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. Follow the show on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.