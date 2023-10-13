Gulf Coast high school students explore career and college opportunities

Earlier this month, high school students filled the Exhibit Hall of the Mobile Convention Center to explore career opportunities during the Gulf Coast Challenge College and Career Fair.

“I consider this to be one of the premier events that allows Mobile and surrounding county high school students to get exposed to the education and business sectors,” said Adrienne Johnson, a community development specialist at Alabama Power.

The Gulf Coast Challenge College and Career Fair helps open doors and the minds of Mobile-area high school students trying to chart education and career goals. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) The Gulf Coast Challenge College and Career Fair helps open doors and the minds of Mobile-area high school students trying to chart education and career goals. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) The Gulf Coast Challenge College and Career Fair helps open doors and the minds of Mobile-area high school students trying to chart education and career goals. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) The Gulf Coast Challenge College and Career Fair helps open doors and the minds of Mobile-area high school students trying to chart education and career goals. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) The Gulf Coast Challenge College and Career Fair helps open doors and the minds of Mobile-area high school students trying to chart education and career goals. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

During the event, students had an opportunity to immerse themselves in gaining information about careers and colleges that piqued their interest. Whether they planned to pursue a two-year program or four-year degree, work in public service or for a large corporation, the students gained experience talking with educators and professionals while gathering insight on academic and workplace choices.

“Our job is to expose our students, and it’s events like the Gulf Coast Challenge Career and College Fair that help … our students to be discovered, and make sure they have the opportunities to be college- and career-ready,” said Lakenda Craig, Signature Academy specialist at Citronelle High School.