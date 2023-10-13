This take on shrimp and grits is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Shrimp and grits is one of those dishes that was once limited to specific areas of the South but now can be found everywhere and is considered a Southern classic.
Most chefs and restaurants have their own take on this classic – adding an ingredient, changing up the grind of grits or covering it in a special sauce.
Connors Steak & Seafood in Huntsville elevates the dish by using cheese grits as the base and topping it with an Andouille cream sauce.
It’s good enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.