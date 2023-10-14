Canfield heads Alabama team in Tokyo for SEUS-Japan 45 summit

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield led an Alabama delegation at an international conference in Tokyo this week that sought to enhance the robust economic and cultural ties between seven Southeastern states and Japan.

The 45th annual joint meeting of the Southeast U.S.-Japan and the Japan-Southeast associations, known as SEUS-Japan, featured a full agenda of speeches, high-level panel discussions and networking opportunities on Friday.

Canfield said the annual SEUS-Japan gathering allows members of the Alabama delegation to reinforce bonds that have been established over decades and to explore pathways to future collaborations.

“The long-standing partnership between Japan and Alabama continues to spark economic growth, create opportunity and foster deep friendships,” he said. “That’s why I am looking forward to seeing this relationship blossom for decades to come.”

Canfield, who made remarks to the group on Friday, said Japan is one of Alabama’s most important global partners.

Today, an estimated 90 Japanese companies have established operations in Alabama, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce. The roster of Japanese companies includes global names such as Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Daikin, Rheem and Dai-Ichi Life.

“The impact of Japanese investment in Alabama has been massive,” Canfield said. “Back in 1999, Honda announced plans to open an auto assembly plant in Alabama, and since that milestone, nearly $10 billion in Japanese investment has flowed into the state.”

‘Continued success’

The theme of the SEUS-Japan 45 joint meeting was “Continued Success through Partnership & Innovation for a Sustainable Future.”

Panel discussions on Friday focused on the resiliency of the U.S.-Japanese economic partnership amid global turbulence and how to properly position workforces to support emerging technologies and new sustainability initiatives.

In addition, Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, addressed attendees, as did two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, the first Asian driver to win the celebrated race.

SEUS-Japan 45 also featured a reception and gala dinner, as well as a networking event.

The Alabama delegation in Tokyo was composed of community leaders, company officials and economic development specialists from across the state. Ed Castile, director of AIDT and Alabama’s workforce development guru, and Christina Stimpson, the Department of Commerce’s international trade expert, also were on the trip.

“The SEUS-Japan summit is a valuable event for us,” said Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, who was on the trip. “It provides incredible data and networking opportunities as well as creating a base camp for us to visit the top leadership positions making decisions regarding our local Alabama companies.”

Tightening bonds

Stimpson, who serves as director of the Department of Commerce’s Office of International Trade, said the commercial ties with Japan have become an increasingly important economic driver for Alabama.

“The Japanese-Alabama relationship is stronger than ever. Not only do we have significant foreign direct investment from Japan, but for the first time ever Alabama exports to Japan last year reached over $1 billion,” Stimpson said. “This is a 42% increase from 2021 and represents the largest percentage increase among our top trading partners.”

Besides Alabama, the states represented at SEUS-Japan were Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.