Recipe: Fluffy No Added Sugar Pumpkin Pancakes

Oh, October… how do I love thee. We all know that October is all about the pumpkins, so I felt that it was only appropriate to make these Fluffy No Added Sugar Pumpkin Pancakes.

I love trying out new recipes on the weekends. It brings me so much joy to make something tasty and be able to share it with you guys. It also fills my heart when my family enjoys these new recipes, and I get to hear “It tastes good, Mommy” or “Good job, babe.”

As the weekend approached, I had a hankering for pumpkin pancakes. Let me take this time to explain my relationship with pumpkins. I love pumpkin-flavored food. I love pumpkin cookies, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin-flavored creamer… but I do not like pumpkin pie. I know, weird, right? I’ve tried to eat pumpkin pie several times, and every time I eat it, I cringe. I think it’s because I keep comparing it to sweet potato pie, which is my favorite.

Now back to these yummy pancakes. I experimented with a few recipes because I really wanted fluffy pumpkin pancakes, but without feeling like I’ve consumed a whole day’s worth of calories at one meal.

I finally decided on this perfect recipe that doesn’t have any added sugar or added fat. I replaced those items with tablespoons of light agave and unsweetened applesauce. Those substitutions didn’t compromise the taste one bit. These Fluffy No Added Sugar Pumpkin Pancakes were the perfect start to our Saturday morning. I love to top my pancakes with a little whipped cream and pecans. What are some of your favorite pancake toppings?

Fluffy No Added Sugar Pumpkin Pancakes

Serves: 16

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 eggs

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

6 tablespoons canned pumpkin

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 teaspoons vanilla

¼ cup honey

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Stir in eggs, almond milk, canned pumpkin, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla and honey until all ingredients are combined. Heat griddle to medium. Using a 1/3 measuring cup, scoop batter onto griddle and cook for about 2 minutes on each side. Flip over when surface is bubbly and edges are dry. Serve immediately with maple syrup or your favorite toppings and enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.