Don’t want to set up camp? Go glamping in Alabama

The word “glamping” was entered into the Oxford English Dictionary in 2016, although living in a furnished tent goes back centuries. The modern version of a “glamp” – or “glamorous camp” – consists of a fully equipped tent on a platform, allowing guests to be one with nature without the work of setting up a traditional tent campsite.

There are dozens of glamping sites across Alabama, each with different amenities. Where will your glamping experience take you?

The Cynefin at Folklore Forest

The Cynefin at Folklore Forest is on Lookout Mountain in northeast Alabama in a pristine area next to rushing waters.

“Cynefin is a Welsh term meaning ‘place where one’s soul finds peace,’” says co-owner Kelly Daspit. “I felt this the first time we stepped foot on this land, listened to the river rippling over the rocks and breathed in that mountain air.”

The tent is a 13-foot canvas bell tent on an elevated platform. Inside is a queen-sized bed with a memory foam mattress, a wood-burning camp stove, a propane heater and all the supplies a guest might need, including a pop-up tent, folding cot and cooking supplies.

The tent is entirely off the grid. There’s no electricity, running water, cell service or Wi-Fi.

Daspit and her husband, Tommy, began offering glamping options recently. “There wasn’t a lot of competition for a glamping-type setup, and it’s something we enjoy doing ourselves,” she says. “So we decided to give it a try.”

The property offers fishing and kayaking, with about 270 feet of Little River access.

“The thing we hear the most from guests is that if you love tent camping, but don’t want to go through the trouble of having to load all the supplies and gear into the car, setting it all up, and then packing it back up, then our place is perfect,” Daspit says. “All they have to do is show up with their food, and they’re good to go.”

The 13-foot canvas bell tent at The Cynefin at Folklore Forest features a queen-size bed with memory foam mattress, a wood-burning camp stove and cooking supplies. (David Haynes) The 13-foot canvas bell tent at The Cynefin at Folklore Forest features a queen-size bed with memory foam mattress, a wood-burning camp stove and cooking supplies. (David Haynes)

The Destination Glamping Resort

For a top-of-the-line glamping experience, check out The Destination near Lake Martin, less than an hour from Montgomery.

Skip and Rhonda Courtney began their journey to Alabama from Nashville, where they owned short-term rentals. When it became more like “Nash-Vegas,” they sold their business and started looking for land with a water feature.

“We fell in love with this property,” Skip Courtney says. “We purchased 104 acres and began making improvements like roads, power and septic.

“We wanted creative, unique lodging,” he says of his nationally recognized property. “We built two one-bedroom tent units and two two-bedroom tent units.

“They are built on decks with outdoor living space, overlooking Sandy Creek and spaced at least 80 yards apart. The one-bedroom units are 370 square feet. The two-bedroom units are 650 square feet,” Courtney says.

Each features beautiful flooring, granite countertops and tile bathrooms.

“We’re on Sandy Creek, which empties into Lake Martin,” Courtney says. “Guests can hike, canoe, kayak, fish or just relax.”

Sandy Creek Lodge, on the glamping property, serves as a common area for meetings, events and Sunday brunches with a beautiful view of the creek from the upper deck. Private dining experiences can be reserved for resort guests in the downstairs wine cellar. They plan to have cooking classes eventually, Courtney says.

“Our goal is to provide an environment and activities that allow guests to explore and grow their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health,” he says. “And I think we accomplish it.”

This 650-square-foot glamp, called the Music Loft, has more than 1,300 square feet of decking, with a covered and uncovered outdoor living space. (The Destination Glamping Resort) One of the comfy bedrooms at the Destination’s Clearwater glamp, with lovely views from the deck. (The Destination Glamping Resort)

Bohamia

“We found some of the most beautiful lands in Alabama and simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make our dreams of an art-inspired campground, gathering place, retreat location, you name it, come to life,” says Dana Gale, one of a small group of partners that owns Bohamia.

In Talladega County just east of Birmingham, Bohamia started more than a year ago, and the property already has six glamping tents.

The glamping units are A-frame structures with metal roofs, canvas interiors and decks with private wooded views, Gale says. “Each glamping site is furnished with a queen-sized bed, linens, bedside tables and an overhead light, electrical outlets, air conditioning and heat, a rug and lamp, deck chairs and a solo stove.”

An artist has decorated each of the glamping sites on the back exterior panel.

“We wanted to create a more boutique-style campground that exceeds most outdoor enthusiasts’ expectations. We have big plans for Bohamia in the coming months and years,” Gale says.

Also on site is a state-of-the-art modern bathhouse within just a few minutes’ walk from all the glamping sites. “We offer private showers and toilets with floor-to-ceiling doors, sinks, a dishwashing station and a water bottle filler,” she says.

There are bonfires on weekend evenings (weather permitting), and the partners arrange occasional fly-fishing lessons and guided nature hikes with local biologists. One weekend is devoted to herping – searching for reptiles and amphibians in their natural habitats.

There are also primitive campsites, including a fire ring with a grill grate for cooking and a picnic table.

“We have several marked hiking trails – one leading to a stunning creek and waterfall, a stocked pond for fishing and access to both Talladega Creek and Talladega Lake. We are also close to ‘blue hole,’ a popular swimming area in the chilly waters of Dry Creek. The hiking possibilities are endless. Our property spans 268 acres and is adjacent to the Talladega National Forest on three sides.

“Guests only need their food, a cooler and cooking utensils,” Gale says. “Our camp store offers ice, firewood, snacks, drinks and several often-forgotten items like large beach towels, blankets, coffee mugs, travel mugs and more.”

Bohamia’s glamping units are furnished A-frame structures. A modern bathhouse is just a short walk from each unit. (Bohamia) The view looking out of one of the glamps at Bohamia, which feature decks overlooking private wooded views. (Bohamia)

ACES-Graham Farm and Nature Center

This unique property near the Paint Rock Valley of Jackson County offers glamping and traditional camping but also serves as an educational outreach location for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Graham Farm and Nature Center offers a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, canoeing, birding and fishing, as well as programs including animal science, water education, agricultural production and wildlife management. The center also hosts companies and organizations that want to hold retreats or team-building opportunities.

For the glamps, the large canvas bell tents are heated and cooled and have beds with real mattresses and linens. They’re fully decorated inside and include lamps, string lights and an assortment of board games.

For more information, call Donna Sands at 256-453-0716.

State Parks get into glamping

Five Alabama State Parks now offer glamping experiences. The first, at Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin near Alexander City, opened in April, followed by Chewacla, Lake Guntersville, Cheaha and Monte Sano.

The parks have partnered with Timberline Glamping to manage and operate the sites. The company also offers glamping at multiple sites in Georgia and Florida.

Want to glamp?

You may want to consider glamping if you love the great outdoors but would rather someone else takes care of your woodsy accommodations. The key to this wilderness fun is to know your budget and do a little investigating.

The Cynefin at Folklore Forest: $98 a night.

This site is near the mountain town of Mentone and minutes from DeSoto State Park. There are miles of hiking trails nearby, or you can spend the day shopping in Mentone and eating at one of the local restaurants.

For more information, email kellydaspit@yahoo.com.

The Destination Glamping Resort: $250 and $450 a night.

The two smaller tents feature one bedroom, one bath and a living room with complete plumbing, heat and air, a refrigerator and a microwave. Outside is a propane grill and a 7-foot-by-7-foot hot tub. Maximum occupancy for each tent is four guests. ($250 a night, two-night minimum).

The two larger tents have two bedrooms, one bath and a living room with the same features as the one-bedroom tents. One of the tents is ADA-compliant. Maximum occupancy for each tent is six guests. ($450 a night, two-night minimum).

In addition to Lake Martin, nearby sites include Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail, Horseshoe Bend National Military Park and Martin Dam tours.

For more information, check the website at TheDestinationGlampingResort.com or call 615-477-9813.

Bohamia: $99 a night

There’s plenty to do nearby, including Bryant Vineyard, Coosa River for kayaking, canoeing and fishing, and the Richard Petty Driving Experience. Nearby attractions include Talladega Superspeedway and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. In addition to Talladega National Forest, Cheaha State Park and DeSoto Caverns are also close to Bohamia.

For more information, check the website at bohamia.com or call 205-678-1283.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.