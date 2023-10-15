Researchers, scientists coming to Huntsville for international peanut conference

The world’s top peanut researchers, scientists and industry leaders will be in Huntsville this week for the Advances in Arachis through Genomics and Biotechnology Conference (AAGB 2023) at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

“We are excited to host AAGB at HudsonAlpha this year,” said faculty investigator Josh Clevenger, Ph.D. “We’re working to use the power of genomics to improve the world and are privileged to host world-renowned researchers, scientists and students in the place that delivered the final cultivated peanut genome assembly.”

This is HudsonAlpha’s first time hosting the conference and the first time it will be held in-person since 2019. Attendees will spend two-and-a-half days exchanging ideas, expanding their networks and discussing the latest trends in the global peanut community. The meeting will also highlight young scientists, graduate students and postdocs.

“The AAGB meeting is a conduit for the international community of peanut scientists and stakeholders to come together and share knowledge, collaborate and forge partnerships that will write the future of food security for this important, nutritious crop that so many across the globe rely on,” Clevenger said.

The international peanut research community has traveled the globe since the first International Peanut Conference was held in China in 2006, with the goal of tackling the most important and complex problems facing peanut production: food safety and security, drought and heat stress, and aflatoxin contamination.

This year’s conference has a focus on sustainability. In that vein, attendees will be encouraged to download an online application that contains the information that is normally in a program booklet. That includes the conference schedule, research abstracts and keynote speaker details. HudsonAlpha employees created the application.

