James Spann: Cool, dry weather for Alabama today

COOL, BREEZY WEATHER CONTINUES: With a partly sunny sky, we project a high in the low to mid 60s for much of Alabama today; some places across the Tennessee Valley won’t get out of the 50s. A northwest wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel cooler. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 16 is 76, so temperatures today are well below average. Tonight will be clear and very cool with a low in the 40s; some of the colder spots across north Alabama could reach the upper 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for sunshine in full supply Tuesday and Wednesday with a slow warming trend; highs will be in the low to mid 70s statewide by Wednesday afternoon. The day Thursday will be dry, but clouds will increase, and we will bring in a chance of rain statewide Thursday night and Friday ahead of a surface cold front. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be light, generally less than a quarter of an inch. The high will be in the low 70s Thursday, followed by 66 to 72 degrees Friday with a mostly cloudy sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A nice surge of dry air rolls into the state Friday night, and the weekend will feature sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be between 68 and 73, with lows mostly in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A ridge will build across the Deep South, meaning dry weather is likely through the week with highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower activity. Although the environment may not support much development during the next couple of days, conditions are expected to become more conducive thereafter, and a tropical depression is still likely to form by late this week. This system is expected to move westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.

Global models suggest that if this system develops, it will turn north before reaching the Lesser Antilles and will head out to sea with no threat to the U.S.The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: The 1944 Cuba-Florida hurricane, also known as the Pinar del Rio Hurricane, struck western Cuba as a Category 4. This storm killed an estimated 300 people in Cuba and nine in Florida.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Hurricane Irene moved across the Florida Keys, producing heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves. A gust of 102 mph was reported in Big Pine Key.

