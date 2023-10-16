James Spann: Showers return to Alabama Thursday night, Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COOL OCTOBER DAY: Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon. The sky is sunny over the western and southern counties, but clouds linger in many areas north and east of Birmingham. Tonight will be fair and cool, with a low in the 40s, but a few of the colder spots over north Alabama could see upper 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for sunshine in full supply Tuesday and Wednesday with a slow warming trend; highs will be in the low to mid 70s statewide by Wednesday afternoon. The day Thursday will be dry, but clouds will increase, and we will bring in a chance of rain statewide Thursday night and Friday ahead of a surface cold front. Moisture will be limited and rain amounts will be light, generally less than a quarter-inch. The high Thursday will be in the low 70s, followed by 66 to 72 degrees Friday with a mostly cloudy sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A nice surge of dry air rolls into the state Friday night, and the weekend will feature sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be between 68 and 73, with lows mostly in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A ridge will build across the Deep South, meaning dry weather is likely through the week with highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic about midway between the Windward Islands and western Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Satellite data indicates that the low-level circulation continues to become better defined and, since environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development, a tropical depression is likely to form within a few days. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of development over the next seven days.

Global models suggest that if this system develops, it will turn north before reaching the Lesser Antilles and will head out to sea with no threat to the U.S.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: The 1944 Cuba-Florida hurricane, also known as the Pinar del Rio Hurricane, struck western Cuba as a Category 4. This storm killed an estimated 300 people in Cuba and nine in Florida.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Hurricane Irene moved across the Florida Keys, producing heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves. A gust of 102 mph was reported in Big Pine Key.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.