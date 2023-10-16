People of Alabama: Shamaya Long of Fort Deposit

“I’m currently in school. I’m majoring in nursing. I just found my dedication into helping others. I used to watch Doc McStuffins when I was little. It’s a cartoon with a doll, and she used to help out toys. She was a doctor, but she doctored on toys. It was interesting, just knowing you can help people out and if they’re sick, try to get them well. When I do it, I want to do RN, but looking forward into striving to nurse practitioner. I just want to be successful and that’s something that I can see myself doing in the future.” – Shamaya Long of Fort Deposit. She just turned 20 and is a student at Troy University.

She counts her mom and grandma as some of her biggest influences.

“They drive me to do better and to do what I want to do. They’re not judgmental at all, whatever I want to do. They’re very supportive.”

Long would like to travel more. One fun fact about her is that she’s never been on a plane.

“I’m scared of heights, but I want to be able to conquer that.”

