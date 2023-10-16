Photo gallery: Little Amal stops in Birmingham, Alabama, on her global trek for human rights

Little Amal took a walk through the streets of Birmingham and two other Alabama cities tied to the historic struggle for justice and equality, carrying a message of hope for displaced people, including refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers. The 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl has become a global symbol of compassion and human rights.
Since 2021, Amal has traveled over 6,000 miles in 15 countries and has been welcomed by more than a million people, including hundreds of artists, community and faith leaders. She also has been viewed by tens of millions online. Last week, Amal visited City Walk BHAM, Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark and Birmingham’s Civil Rights District before heading over the weekend to Montgomery and Selma.
At City Walk BHAM, Little Amal joined in “When the Children Gather,” a dance performance inspired by the 1963 Children’s Crusade in Birmingham. The performance was in partnership with Birmingham native artist and musician Lonnie Holley, Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre, Create Birmingham and the Alabama School of Fine Arts.
To learn more and see Little Amal’s schedule for upcoming stops across the United States, click here.
Amal visited City Walk BHAM, Sloss Furnaces and the Birmingham Civil Rights District. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)
