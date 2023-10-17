James Spann: Showers for Alabama late Thursday, ending Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLUE SKY: Most of Alabama is enjoying sunshine in full supply this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 60s. The exception is the far northern part of the state; stubborn clouds are hanging tough around Huntsville and Athens at midafternoon. Those clouds will dissipate this evening, and tonight will be clear and cool, with lows mostly in the 40s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day with a high in the 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of a cold front, and we will mention a chance of showers statewide Thursday afternoon and night. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will likely be less than one-half inch. Showers will end Friday morning, and a new surge of dry air will roll into the state Friday night. The rain should be over by the time the high school football games begin Friday evening. Highs will be mostly between 70 and 75 degrees both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A dry air mass will cover Alabama and the Deep South over the weekend. We expect sunny, mild afternoons and clear, cool nights; highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s, delightful fall weather.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge builds over the region, and for now the week looks dry with highs in the 70s and lows mostly in the 50s. TROPICS: Satellite images indicate that a broad area of low pressure about 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands has become better defined since this morning, and the associated showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next day or two while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. Additional information, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday.

Global models show it turning northward, then out to sea well before getting close to the United States. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of development over the next seven days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, UAB will host Memphis at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 68 at kickoff to around 72 degrees by the fourth quarter.

Alabama hosts Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a fine fall afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Auburn will host Ole Miss (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 70 at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

COMING SOON: Alabama’s tornado season begins in less than one month. It runs from November through May, so now is a good time to be sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio, properly programmed and with a fresh battery, ready for service. Review your severe weather plan and have helmets for everyone in your safe place.

ON THIS DATE IN 1910: A Category 4 hurricane moved north-northeast, passing just east of the Dry Tortugas. The maximum storm surge observed in Key West was 8 feet, with 15-foot waves at what is now Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: During the weekend of Oct. 17-18, 1998, torrential rains fell over southern and southeast Texas. Up to 22 inches fell, which first resulted in deadly flash flooding from San Antonio to Austin, followed by record-breaking floods along several south Texas rivers the following week. Based on provisional data from the USGS, the flood peak for this event was the highest known peak stage at 15 locations. Tragically, 31 people died during the event (26 drownings, two tornado deaths, two heart attacks and one electrocution/drowning).

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.