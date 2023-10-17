Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Ai-Ops

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Ai-Ops.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: Ai-Ops from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Company: Ai-Ops Inc.

Company hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Leadership: Phillip Hansel, Ryan Hutchison, Curtis Wright and Connor Smith

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Phillip Hansel: ‘Bold-On’ engineering software that enables AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) execution on industrial networks.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Hansel: The leadership team has had many years in the industrial control systems business, and we know that AI/ML solutions can have a big impact on today’s industrial automation pain points.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Hansel: Techstars has a great reputation for attracting excellent and motivated entrepreneurs and helping to propel them toward success. So, being a part of that kind of elite and select group was a big factor in our interests.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Hansel: We are a great company that is setting up to be the industry standard in the AI/ML execution game.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Hansel: We have three things. One, we hope to streamline our existing product delivery. Two, improve our product sales and commercialization approach. Three, branch into new verticals of business and product development.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Hansel: I have lived and worked in Birmingham before. I have also enjoyed this city.

Contact: www.ai-op.com

Alabama News Center is highlighting the 2023 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here.