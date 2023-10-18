James Spann: Sunny Wednesday for Alabama; a few showers late Thursday

James Spann forecasts another beautiful fall day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

CHILLY START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama this morning just before sunrise:

Tuckers Chapel (Cherokee County) — 35

Fort Payne — 36

Gadsden — 37

Jasper — 37

Meridianville — 37

Decatur — 38

Chelsea — 40

Talladega — 40

Huntsville — 41

Pell City — 41

Alexander City — 42

Muscle Shoals — 42

Hueytown — 42

Anniston — 43

Eufaula — 44

Tuscaloosa — 46

Montgomery — 47

Dothan — 47

Birmingham — 48

Mobile — 49

Look for sunshine in full supply across Alabama today with a high between 70 and 75 degrees.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will increase across Alabama Thursday, and we will mention a chance of showers Thursday afternoon and night ahead of a cold front. Moisture will be limited and dynamic support weak, meaning rain amounts will be light and spotty. Most places will see less than a quarter-inch, and some communities won’t get enough rain to measure.

Showers end Friday morning, and a new surge of dry air will punch into the state Friday afternoon with a clearing sky. Highs remain in the low to mid 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights over the weekend. Highs remain in the 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Perfect autumn weather.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry for much of the week with highs holding in the 70s. Global models suggest some rain could return by Friday, Oct. 27. TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday.

The system will turn north, heading out to sea well east of the contiguous U.S. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of development. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, UAB will host Memphis at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 68 at kickoff to around 72 degrees by the fourth quarter.

Alabama hosts Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a fine fall afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Auburn will host Ole Miss (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 70 at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1916: A tropical depression organized to a tropical storm on Oct. 11 in the western Caribbean. It moved westward, reaching hurricane strength on Oct. 13 before hitting the Yucatán Peninsula on Oct. 15 as a 110-mph hurricane. It weakened over land and emerged over the southern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. It quickly restrengthened to a Category 3 hurricane, hitting Pensacola on Oct. 18. The maximum wind velocity at Mobile was 115 mph from the east at 8:25 a.m. Pensacola had winds of 120 mph at 10:13 a.m. when the wind instrument tower was blown down.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: A destructive fall tornado hit Nappanee, Indiana, causing extensive damage along its 20-mile path across northeast Marshall, northwest Kosciusko and southwest Elkhart counties. High-end EF3-intensity winds near 165 mph were estimated based on the most severe damage over southeast Nappanee. More than 100 structures sustained significant damage or were destroyed in town alone. Despite the widespread damage and time of day, only minor injuries were reported.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.