Main Street America is coming to Alabama
The 2024 Main Street Now national conference is heading to Birmingham.
Alabama is blessed with an array of wonderful small towns, as well as urban areas with historic centers. It’s a blend of unique places and cultures that many people outside of Alabama simply don’t know about.
But next year, Alabama will have an opportunity to show off the best of its diverse communities when Main Street America, a nationwide economic development and renewal organization, brings its annual Main Street Now Conference to Birmingham.
The national conference, scheduled for May 6-8, is expected to draw thousands of community redevelopment experts from across the country to the Magic City.
Typically, the Main Street Now Conference heads to much larger metropolises for its annual gathering. This year’s event took place in Boston. Other recent host cities include Seattle, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.
In 2022, however, the conference chose a smaller city – Richmond, Virginia. And it got Mary Helmer Wirth, state coordinator and president of Main Street Alabama, thinking.
“If Richmond can do it …,” Wirth thought. The Alabama organization put in a bid and got the nod.
“Our big push when we applied was that, a lot of Main Street members are not super-urban,” Wirth said. “They are smaller communities, under 10,000 population. Under 5,000. They don’t feel the connection when the conference is in a large city. They can, coming here.
“It’s a really great opportunity, to not only showcase Birmingham, but also Alabama.”
So agreed the national organization in announcing that it had chosen Birmingham for the conference.
“Birmingham offers a unique host city experience, with opportunities to visit and learn from vibrant metropolitan commercial corridors and dynamic rural Main Streets in nearby towns,” Hannah White, with Main Street America, said in announcing the 2024 conference. “We look forward to collaborating with Main Street Alabama to develop a conference experience that is welcoming and engaging for our network of state, regional and local leaders.”
Celebrating Main Street Alabama
It’s also an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of Main Street Alabama, which reorganized about 10 years ago and has since upped its game in guiding communities across the state that are eager to chart a path towards greater vibrancy.
“We inherited 10 Main Street communities in 2013; we’re now at 32,” said Wirth, who moved to Alabama from Emporia, Kansas, to take the helm of Main Street Alabama.
In fact, there are more than 40 Alabama communities that are in some stage of the Main Street pipeline.
The Main Street process in Alabama starts with what’s called “network” communities – towns that have a core of volunteers eager to work together to revitalize their downtowns. Communities can then move to the “aspiring” level, in which communities craft a more formalized, public-private partnership with the goal of reinvigorating their town centers. Main Street typically works with aspiring communities for more than a year to get them in position to be officially designated as a Main Street town. Usually, two or three Alabama cities will receive the Main Street designation annually. This year, Centreville in Bibb County and Russellville in Franklin County have joined the movement.
With the designation comes resources from the Main Street organization, including access to experts in place –making, planning and design who work with community leaders and volunteers to craft a coordinated game plan for revitalization – one that honors the authentic elements of the town while enhancing opportunities for thoughtful growth and sustainable economic development.
Diane Brooker, Alabama Power community relations manager in the company’s Western Division, is heavily involved with Main Street Alabama and has seen firsthand the positive impact of the organization on her hometown of Demopolis. The city was officially designated a Main Street community in 2022.
“From the beginning of a partnership, Main Street helps a community understand and see its uniqueness,” Brooker said. But more than that, “Main Street is a driving force behind economic development and job creation.”
In the year, plus a few months, since Demopolis became a Main Street community, the downtown area has seen five new businesses open, with nearly $3 million in total investment, including more than $850,000 in private dollars. A surge in downtown and community events, including a crawfish bowl and farmers market is adding to the excitement, with volunteers contributing more than 700 hours to the cause.
“Main Street has given people faith in downtown,” Brooker said.
In Centreville and Russellville, Main Street resource teams are helping community leaders craft strategic plans that will help guide their efforts over the next two to five years in everything from economic vitality to community design, to promotions. It’s energizing, but also hard work, Wirth said, and ultimately won’t reap results “if a community is not excited about it.”
Showcasing progress
Wirth said she’s excited about showcasing the incredible progress of many Main Street Alabama communities when the national conference comes to Birmingham. During the conference, in addition to larger sessions for all the estimated 2,000 attendees from across the nation, Wirth and the Main Street Alabama team are helping organize more than 20 mobile workshops – offering visitors opportunities to visit multiple Alabama communities within a 90-minute radius of Birmingham, as well as time to explore the Magic City itself. Among the communities being considered for field trips: Jasper, Montevallo and Columbiana; Anniston, Oxford and Heflin; Decatur and Athens; Fort Payne and Gadsden; and Wetumpka.
“Each one has a unique personality,” Wirth said.
As for Birmingham, there are many lessons for visitors to learn from the city’s revitalization. Wirth noted the incredible impact of Railroad Park, which opened 13 years ago on land that used to be a vacant industrial lot. Since then, hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the area now known as Parkside, include a new minor league stadium for the Birmingham Barons, thousands of apartments, as well as restaurants and breweries, and an expanding greenway.
Speaking of greenways, about 20 blocks to the north of Railroad Park, City Walk BHAM is proving to be a popular pedestrian pathway connecting key institutions including the city’s historic civil rights district and National Monument, the Birmingham Museum of Art and the Boutwell Auditorium to the burgeoning Uptown area, where the new Protective Stadium serves as home to UAB football and the Birmingham Legion professional soccer team, and an updated Legacy Arena is home to the Birmingham Squadron, the city’s NBA’s G League. Just north of Uptown, the city, Jefferson County and Live Nation are finalizing plans for a new outdoor amphitheater as part of the Star at Uptown mixed-use development. Meanwhile City Walk BHAM has become a destination of its own, with a popular children’s playground, one of the largest skate parks in the nation, pickleball courts and spaces for festivals, food trucks and other events.
Birmingham’s downtown also offers illuminating examples for creative reuse of historic structures, which have been converted to restaurants and taverns, entertainment venues, loft dwellings and coworking spaces.
“There’s so much to show them, to teach them,” Wirth said of the Main Street America visitors, especially people coming from smaller communities who will have an opportunity to see many revitalization models, learn about the cooperative way Alabamians have worked together on projects, and explore how “to scale these big concepts for their own communities.”
‘I had no idea Alabama could be this’
Wirth noted that the national conference “hasn’t been this far South in 10 years.” She said she expects many visitors to come from neighboring Southern states and the broader region – people who are within driving distance of Birmingham – and “who care and are excited about making their places better.”
“I think the bonus from my perspective is, there’s really so much great work happening in Birmingham, and elsewhere in Alabama. People are going to come here and say, ‘I had no idea that Alabama could be this.’”
Matthew McCurry, a Main Street Alabama board member and manager of Business Development at Alabama Power, said the decision by Main Street America to bring its national conference to Birmingham “proves that Alabama can compete.” He said the company works closely with Main Street and local cities and towns to help them grow, attract business and expand their job base.
“In a relatively short amount of time, Main Street Alabama has made a tremendous impact within the state,” said White, managing director at Main Street America. “Hosting the 2024 Main Street Now Conference in Birmingham offers a great opportunity to create opportunities for our network to learn from revitalization efforts happening in nearby towns, as well as showcase the powerful legacy of the city’s rich cultural and social justice heritage, and the ways it informs modern civic life.”
Wirth couldn’t agree more.
“It’s an opportunity to show the world how great our state is and how great Birmingham is. I think people will be blown away.”
To learn more about Main Street Alabama, visit mainstreetalabama.org. To learn more about the 2024 Main Street Now national conference in Birmingham, click here.
Michael Sznajderman contributed to this report.