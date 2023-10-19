Can’t Miss Alabama: Autumn festivities include Disney on Ice, Parade of Pumpkins and other live shows

‘Disney on Ice’

“Disney on Ice” takes families on a journey through timeless tales Oct. 19-22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. See your favorite characters come to life through figure-skating, costumes, set designs, lighting, special effects and high-flying jumps. Showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Find tickets at ticketmaster.com. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Harris (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee) will take place Oct. 24-26. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Crystal White at 256-396-5093 or Marlin Glover at 770-445-0824. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is one of the leading national academic medical centers that make up the Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium, which is 100% philanthropy-funded. More than 90% of every donation supports the mission of funding research and raising awareness. Support breast cancer research by participating in the sixth annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and Dolly Dash 1 Mile Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crestline Elementary School in Mountain Brook. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Stick around after the race for refreshments, music and children’s activities. Click here for more details and here for registration. During October, stay tuned for events affiliated with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA).

Bigfoot Fun Fly Festival and School Fest

The Southern Museum of Flight and Birmingham Radio Control (RC) Association will present Bigfoot Fun Fly Festival and School Fest Oct. 20-21. Family-friendly events will feature Maj. Bert Garrison and renowned RC pilot Ali Machinchy. Garrison’s illustrious career boasts thousands of hours of flight experience in some of the world’s most iconic and fastest aircrafts, including being the last pilot to command the U.S. Air Force’s SR-71, achieving the awe-inspiring Mach 3 speed. Machinchy is a celebrated radio control airplane demo pilot and product developer for Horizon Hobby, the world’s largest radio control company. To learn more, email mmorgan@southernmuseumofflight.org or sjsettle@gmail.com. Both events will be at 550 Sardis Road in Gardendale.

Junior League kicks off Shop Save & Share

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) will have something for everyone at its 18th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser underway through Sunday, Oct. 29. Shoppers will receive up to 20% off and/or exclusive offers at more than 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. All proceeds from card sales will benefit JLB’s 28 community projects. From Avondale to Trussville to Homewood, Mountain Brook, Chelsea and beyond, Shop Save & Share will feature premier retailers and locally owned boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues. Over the past 17 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for JLB’s community projects. For the complete details and to purchase a $40 Shop Save & Share card, click here.

A $40 Shop Save & Share card can pay for a ride to a doctor’s appointment for Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center clients. (contributed) Two $40 Shop Save & Share card purchases will cover the cost of lab work required for a mother to donate 60 bottles of breast milk for infants in need of nourishment. (contributed) Fifty card purchases enable the JLB Anti-Human Trafficking team to add awareness signs in sports fields across Birmingham. (contributed)

Alabama Ballet presents ‘At Home’

Step into a world of captivating movement and creative fusion with the Alabama Ballet’s season opener performance, “At Home.” Enjoy an evening of selected works as the Ballet introduces its new artistic director, Christopher Stuart. With complimentary refreshments, affordably priced tickets and an intimate atmosphere, Alabama Ballet “At Home” is the perfect introduction to the excitement of live performance. “At Home” is an immersive experience that celebrates innovation, artistic synergy and the universal language of dance in an intimate black-box setting. Shows are Oct. 20-22 and 27-29 at the Alabama Ballet Center for Dance, 2726 First Ave. South in Birmingham. To learn more and for ticket information, visit the website.

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Mean Girls’

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home in suburban Illinois. “Mean Girls” features a book by nine-time Emmy Award-winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. Shows continue through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Tickets available only at broadwayinbirmingham.com, Ticketmaster and the BJCC central ticket office. For upcoming productions, visit the website.

From left, Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George and Maryrose Brendel as Karen Smith. (Jenny Anderson) Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron. (Jenny Anderson) From left, Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Ethan Jih-Cook as Damian Hubbard, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian and the tour company of Mean Girls. (Jenny Anderson) Maya Petropoulos as Regina George. (Jenny Anderson) From left, Maryrose Brendel as Karen Smith, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George and Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners. (Jenny Anderson) Kristen Seggio as Mrs. George and Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron. (Jenny Anderson)

Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins

The annual Parade of Pumpkins features festive storefronts, seasonal displays, food trucks and hundreds of decorated pumpkins from the community, including more than 600 from local schools. Attendees will enjoy the addition of the Butterfly Garden along the Glow Trail and other new features. The festivities are underway through Tuesday, Oct. 31, in downtown historic Prattville.

Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit and share your creativity:

Carve, decorate or paint your pumpkin.

Bring your pumpkin to historic downtown Prattville.

Place it on display along the parade.

The city has lights set for your pumpkin each night. Candles are prohibited.

Enter your pumpkin in the “Best Pumpkin” of the Parade of Pumpkins contest for a chance to win $100 and other prizes.

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the city to host “Artists on Main” Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature pumpkin art and music. One of the best features during the Parade of Pumpkins is the festive downtown merchant storefronts. Each participating location will be featured in a “Best Storefront Contest.” Other events taking place include a food drive. Drop off nonperishable items and toiletries inside the front entrance of City Hall. For more information, visit prattvilleal.gov or email paradeofpumpkins@prattvilleal.gov. Follow along on Facebook.