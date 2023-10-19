James Spann: A few sprinkles for Alabama tonight; dry weekend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have a little light rain on radar this afternoon over parts of north and east Alabama, but with limited moisture and weak dynamic forcing, amounts have been very light, generally not enough to measure. We will maintain the chance of a few sprinkles tonight and early Friday, but many places won’t see a drop. The sky will remain mostly cloudy through tonight with lows in the 50s.

Any lingering showers will end early Friday, and the sky becomes partly sunny by afternoon with a high in the mid 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be dry across the Deep South with sunny days and fair nights. Saturday will be the warmest day with a high between 76 and 82 degrees; Sunday’s high will be in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks dry for now with mostly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, lows mostly in the 50s. It looks like we will have to wait until early November for the next significant rain. TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy, with winds of 60 mph, is about 200 miles east of Barbados this afternoon. A hurricane watch and a tropical st0rm warning are in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Tammy is now forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane as it moves over the northern Leeward Islands Saturday. It turns north and heads out to sea next week well east of Bermuda. Tammy is no threat to the U.S. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, we expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, UAB will host Memphis at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 72 at kickoff to around 77 degrees by the fourth quarter.

Alabama hosts Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a mild fall afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will host Ole Miss (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 72 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: The opening game of the World Series between the Braves and the Yankees in New York was postponed by heavy rains and high wind from a major storm system affecting the East Coast, marking the third time in history that the World Series opener had been postponed. Nine of the 22 games that have been canceled in Series history were scheduled in New York or Brooklyn.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: Eighty-seven tornadoes were reported in the United States Oct. 17-19, a new record outbreak for the month, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The outbreak contributed to the monthly total of 105 tornado reports – the second-highest for October, behind the 117 tornadoes in October 2001. Records date back to 1950.

