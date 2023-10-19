Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Clever Offsets

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Clever Offsets.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: Clever Offsets from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Company: Clever Offsets Inc.

Company hometown: New York, New York

Leadership: Rick Beaumont, CEO and founder

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Rick Beaumont: We’re a data company for the carbon markets. Our platform increases transparency and functionality of this important and growing space by offering comprehensive discovery and analytics capabilities. Access to information is the key that will unlock this market’s potential and grow the pie.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Beaumont: It’s self-evident that carbon pricing is essential. Two years ago, when we learned that demand for these assets vastly outstrips supply, and that these assets could be sold on forwards contracts, we devoured every resource we could to understand the carbon crediting process. We knew that a data solution like Clever was necessary for these markets to mature to their potential, so we built it.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Beaumont: In partnership with Alabama Power Company, this is the preeminent energytech accelerator offering unmatched mentoring and resources, opening doors no other partner or VC (venture capitalist) could.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Beaumont: We’re a data company; Clever is not an exchange or trading platform.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Beaumont: We are meeting amazing people and enriching our networks. This is a comfortable perch from which to achieve revenue, scale our reach to global operations, and then look after a plurality of market share.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Beaumont: We’re so pleased with Birmingham’s food scene and breweries, and how welcoming the city’s been so far. I did not expect the biking and hiking opportunities to be as good as they are.

Contact: https://www.cleveroffsets.com/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleveroffsets, https://www.linkedin.com/in/rickbeaumont/

