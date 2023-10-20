James Spann: Alabama showers end early this morning; dry weekend ahead

James Spann forecasts a long dry spell for Alabama once morning showers end from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers across parts of central Alabama ahead of a cold front early this morning; the showers are generally south of a line from Roanoke to Prattville to Sweetwater just before sunrise.

They will move out of the state by midmorning; otherwise, the day will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Look for a high in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect sunny, mild days and fair, pleasant nights. The high will be between 75 and 80 degrees for most places Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We need rain badly across Alabama, but we won’t get any through the week as dry conditions continue. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. It still looks like we will have to wait until early November before we see the next meaningful rain. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, we expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, UAB will host Memphis at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 72 at kickoff to around 77 degrees by the fourth quarter.

Alabama hosts Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a mild fall afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will host Ole Miss (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 72 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy, with winds of 60 mph, is about 100 miles northeast of Barbados early this morning. It is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane Saturday as it moves over the Leeward Islands.

A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning also is in effect for Dominica.

Tammy will turn northward and will ultimately head out to sea next week well east of Bermuda. It is no threat to the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and south central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set daily rainfall records with 1.45 inch on Oct. 19 and 6.28 inches on Oct. 20.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Typhoon Tokage, blasting across Japan, triggered flash floods that washed away entire hillsides, killing 55 people and leaving at least 24 people missing.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.