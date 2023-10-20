James Spann: Dry days, mild afternoons ahead for Alabama

DRY AIR ROLLING IN: The sky is mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. A new surge of dry air continues to roll into the state, and tonight will be clear with lows between 45 and 55 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect sunny, mild days and fair, pleasant nights. The high will be between 75 and 80 degrees for most places on Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We need rain badly across Alabama, but we won’t get any through the week as dry conditions continue. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. It still looks like we will have to wait until early November before we see the next meaningful rain. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, we expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, UAB will host Memphis at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 72 at kickoff to around 77 degrees by the fourth quarter.

Alabama hosts Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a mild fall afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Auburn will host Ole Miss (6 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 72 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

TROPICS: Tammy is now a hurricane with winds of 75 mph; the center is about 145 miles east/southeast of Martinique. A hurricane warning is in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect for Dominica, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Tammy will turn northward and will ultimately head out to sea next week well east of Bermuda. It is no threat to the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and south central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set daily rainfall records with 1.45 inch on Oct. 19 and 6.28 inches on Oct. 20.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Typhoon Tokage, blasting across Japan, triggered flash floods that washed away entire hillsides, killing 55 people and leaving at least 24 people missing.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.