Tech company Stella Source plans to add 50 jobs at Birmingham HQ

Stella Source, a software development company whose products help those in the metal distribution and fabrication industry operate more efficiently, announced plans to expand its presence in Birmingham with 50 new full-time employees, more than double its current headcount in the Magic City.

To accommodate growth, Stella Source plans to relocate from Birmingham’s Innovation Depot, where it has 21 workers, to space in the nearby Nextec Building. The company plans to expand its software, research, design, finance and sales staff at the location.

As part of the project, Stella Source will establish its headquarters in Birmingham.

“We are incredibly proud to build Stella Source here in Alabama and are excited to make Birmingham our official headquarters,” said Sean Hughes, company president.

“The collision of the metals and technology industries unique to this area create the acceleration, commitment and like-minded company that we need to succeed,” Hughes said.

Stella Source is revolutionizing the way metal distributors and fabricators do business by providing a digital extension of its current relationships. The platform unites buyers and sellers of materials and services for accurate estimating and sourcing.

Moreover, customers can gain additional efficiencies through capabilities like instant pricing for materials and configurable calculators that automate the quoting of fabrication services.

“Stella Source represents the kind of innovative technology company that we want to grow and thrive in Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Stella Source and other companies are finding all the ingredients they need for success in Birmingham’s emerging tech ecosystem, which is growing more dynamic by the day.”

Stella Source’s growth plans in Birmingham call for the creation of 50 net new jobs over a three-year period, with an average annual salary of $90,000, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Catalyst for growth

Stella Source, established in 2023, selected Birmingham for the expansion project over Cincinnati, Ohio, where it has another corporate office.

“The successful implementation and adoption of technology is the next critical horizon for the metals industry,” said Wes Spencer, vice president of product and sales.

“We are excited about Stella Source’s commitment to deliver innovative and valuable capabilities that will enhance the health of the metals industry overall, while also serving those looking for a low-risk, easy way to start small on their technology journey,” Spencer said.

The Birmingham Business Alliance, which was heavily involved in all aspects of the project, estimates the economic impact of Stella Source’s growth plans at $8.5 million over 20 years.

Other partners supporting the project include the city of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Commission, Alabama Power and AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, which will provide services to Stella Source.

“It is great to see innovative technology companies not only expanding, but deciding to call our community home,” said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

“The technology sector in our community is growing at a rapid pace and provides the type of jobs that the next generation is looking for. The county is proud to support this expansion and new corporate headquarters,” Stephens said.

Stella Source will join Tquila Automation in the Nextec Building, the former Edwards Motor Co. building at 1531 Third Ave. N., which has been rehabilitated as a centerpiece of the city’s innovation district, called The Switch.

Tquila, an automation consultancy, announced plans in May to locate a regional delivery hub with 200 jobs in Birmingham.

Cornell Wesley, director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity at the city of Birmingham, said Stella Source’s growth plans represent “a momentous milestone in our city’s journey to becoming a prominent center for groundbreaking technology enterprises.

“With our robust pool of talented professionals and a thriving culture of collaboration, Stella Source’s choice to establish roots in Birmingham is a testament to the dynamic and flourishing tech ecosystem we have cultivated,” Wesley said. “We eagerly anticipate the endless possibilities and progress that this expansion will bestow upon our community, propelling us even further into a prosperous future.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.