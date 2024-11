10 delicious fall farmers markets in Alabama

It’s time to stock up on your locally grown fall harvest!

We’ve compiled a list of our go-to fall farmers markets for everything pumpkin, produce, sweet treats and more.

1. Mobile’s Market in the Park, Saturdays 7:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 14-Nov. 18.

2. Village of Providence Farmer’s Market, every Saturday 9 a.m-2 p.m.

3. The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham, every Saturday 7 a.m.-noon.

4. Tuscaloosa Farmers Market, every Saturday 7 a.m.-noon.

5. The Market at MidCity in Huntsville, every Saturday noon-4 p.m. through Nov. 12.

6. Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market in Foley, every Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

7. Fairhope Outdoor Spring Farmers Market, every Thursday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 9.

8. Uniontown Farmers Market, Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 15.

9. Andalusia Farmers Market, Wednesdays and Saturdays 7 a.m.-noon.

10. Tuscaloosa River Market, Saturdays 7 a.m.-noon.