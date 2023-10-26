Can’t Miss Alabama: Magic City Classic and Halloween entertainment will keep you on the move

Magic City Classic

The Magic City Classic (MCC) is the largest historically Black college and university (HBCU) football rivalry game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play the game annually at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the game include the MCC Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Tickets start at $25. For the complete schedule of events, visit magiccityclassic.com.

Boo Halloween Party

Celebrate 26 years of Birmingham’s longest-running Halloween party Friday, Oct. 27, at B&A Warehouse. The party will feature Get Sideways Band and DJ Mark A.D. The festivities include scaryoke karaoke, costume contests, a horror movie lounge and more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Alabama. Follow along on Facebook. B&A Warehouse is at 1531 First Ave. S.

Mobile’s MOB-tober Fest: Fall Festival

Mobile Parks and Recreation will host MOB-tober Fest Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will be filled with inflatables, games, activities, contests, dancing and a DJ. Admission is free. The festival is at the James Seal Community Center and Park and is rain or shine.

The Great Pumpkin Patch

It’s the perfect time of year to take a hayride to the pumpkin patch in the city of Hayden. There will be a variety of activities, like inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, bungee jumping, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food, and shopping at the country store. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 5. Visit the website for ticket information or call 205-616-6431. The venue is at 288 Highway 45 in Hayden.

Warehouse 31

See some of the scariest shows of the year in Pelham at Warehouse 31: Rigamortis, 3-D Experience, Escape Room and Lights Out Lantern Night. Click here to learn more about each show. Attendees will experience intense audio and lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe lights, fog, damp or wet conditions and a physically demanding environment. Do not take part if you are pregnant, have claustrophobia, are prone to seizures, or have heart or respiratory problems. Attendees who appear to be intoxicated will not be admitted. Security will remove anyone who touches an actor, prop or set piece. Flash photography or videography are not allowed inside the attraction. There are no refunds; enter at your own risk. Buy tickets online. Shows run through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St.

Birmingham Zoo Hoots & Howls

Join the Birmingham Zoo for a daytime Halloween event at Hoots & Howls Oct. 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wear a costume and trick-or-treat around the candy trail, join the DJ for a Monster Mash dance party, take a ride on the Red Diamond Express Train, climb the Full Moon BBQ Spider Climber Adventure Tower, meet animals of all shapes and sizes and play yard games. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Visit the website for ticket information.

Halloween & Haunted House

The Huntsville Police Department and Parks & Recreation are hosting a Halloween & Haunted House on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to get everyone in the spirit during the spooky season. The haunted house opens at 6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Community events feature Trunk or Treat, bounce houses, food trucks and a vendor market. Admission is free.

Vulcan’s Spooktacular

Join Birmingham’s Vulcan Park & Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Vulcan’s Spooktacular. There will be trick or treating, photo stations, free popcorn and music. Your leashed furry friends are invited, so bring them out in their costumes for a treat. Wine and beer will be available for purchase for anyone ages 21 and older. Purchase tickets here.

Halloween OWA Events

Enjoy spooky Halloween fun at OWA this weekend. Experience the transformation of Downtown OWA into Foley’s own Halloweentown. There will be kids’ activities, contests and Halloween 4D movies. For the complete schedule, visit the website.