James Spann: Much colder air arrives in Alabama early next week; drought intensifies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DRY: The new drought monitor was released this morning, and drought conditions continue to intensify across Alabama. Unfortunately, we see no rain through the weekend. Look for partly to mostly sunny, warm afternoons and fair, pleasant nights with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A sharp cold front will pass through Alabama Monday, bringing some clouds and possibly a few sprinkles. It will set up a huge thermal contrast; by afternoon some parts of the Tennessee Valley could be in the 40s, while the southern counties are in the 80s.

All of Alabama will be in the colder air Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs drop into the 50s over the northern half of the state both days, with 60s for the southern counties. Lows will be in the 30s over north and central Alabama early Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and some of the colder spots could see their first freeze of the season. For now, we expect no rain over the latter half of the week. FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling from the mid 70s at kickoff into the upper 60s.

For Saturday’s Magic City Classic in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Legion Field), the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will be a warm October afternoon.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan Hare Stadium. Dry, warm weather is the story, with temperatures between 81 and 84 degrees for most of the game. The sky will be mostly sunny.

TROPICS: A strong extratropical cyclone (formerly Tammy) associated with an occluded front is a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It’s possible that this system could regain tropical or subtropical characteristics while it meanders over the northwestern Atlantic through early next week. Regardless of development, it has the potential to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to Bermuda during the next couple of days. Interests in the area should monitor the progress of this system.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: A B-29 Super-fortress flight into Super Typhoon Wilma 350 miles east of Leyte in the Philippines disappeared. No trace was ever found of the plane or crew. In the last report, the flight was in the typhoon’s strongest winds, which were around 160 mph. There have been thousands of weather reconnaissance and research flights into hurricanes in the Atlantic and Pacific since the mid-1940s. There have been several close calls, but only four flights have been lost.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Hurricane Mitch, the second-deadliest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, reached Category 5 strength.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.