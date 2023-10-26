Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Grid Discovery

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Grid Discovery.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2023: Grid Discovery from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Company: Grid Discovery

Company hometown: Montclair, New Jersey

Leadership: Matthew Cristaldi, Philip Odonkor, Ph.D.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Matthew Cristaldi: Our mission is to empower engineers and developers with cutting-edge technology to help them study, plan and manage community microgrid projects.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Cristaldi: As we move to a world of climate adaptation and decarbonization, microgrids will become the essential building blocks of the future electricity delivery system. But their planning is costly and expensive, which is why we started Grid Discovery. Overall, we’d like to help fortify critical facilities with reliable sources of electricity and contribute to the reduction of utility-wide demand as cities begin massive electrification. At this point, it’s impossible to have a smart city without a reliable source of power.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Cristaldi: Aside from Techstars’ blueprint for success and adherence to strong mentors, we love the partnership with Alabama Power and their mission to provide reliable electricity to their customers.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Cristaldi: This space is massive and it’s only growing, and Grid Discovery is poised to take advantage of that, given our advanced technology and passion for innovation.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Cristaldi: We hope to develop some lifelong partnership with our fellow classmates, mentors and investors. We also want to make sure we’re set up for growth, and Techstars will certainly help with that.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Cristaldi: Amazing! The culture is inviting, food is incredible and we love the easy access to hiking and the outdoors.

Contact: https://www.linkedin.com/company/griddiscovery

