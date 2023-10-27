Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund accepting applications for Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award

The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust) is accepting applications for the Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award annual grant program.

Dorothy Crosby spent much of her life helping others as the energy services coordinator at a community action agency supporting families in need in Jefferson County, and as the longtime chairman of the ABC Trust board of directors. Crosby passed away in 2021.

The annual Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award, established in 2022, provides up to $10,000 to a nonprofit organization doing exemplary work serving clients in the areas of elderly care, energy assistance, education and health and human services.

The winner of last year’s inaugural award was Macon-Russell Community Action Agency (MRCAA), based in Phenix City, Alabama.

“Receiving the Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award is not just an honor; it’s a reminder of the lasting impact we can create when we strive for excellence and dedicate ourselves to leaving a meaningful legacy in the hearts and minds of others,” said Angel Walker, MRCAA executive director.

The award allowed the agency to continue ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide in the communities it serves. The grant went toward providing tools and resources to students and seniors, improving educational access and helping elevate their quality of life.

“This award is a testament to the power of passion, commitment, and the belief that Community Action can and will shape a brighter tomorrow,” Walker said.

“The ABC Trust is privileged to honor Dorothy Crosby with this annual grant award,” said Staci Brown Brooks, ABC Trust executive director and president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “This grant will provide everyday essentials to our neighbors who need a helping hand.”

“Dorothy was a pillar of hope and a true definition of what a leader should exemplify,” added John Stamps, ABC Trust board president. “This award illustrates all that she believed in – empowering people and ultimately impacting their lives.”

Created by Alabama Power in 1992, the ABC Trust works with community action agencies, nonprofits and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to help support energy needs of low-income families in 60 counties in central and south Alabama. The ABC Trust also partners with organizations to support weatherization projects and basic human needs.

The application deadline for this year’s Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award is Nov. 17. Nonprofits and community action agencies can click here to apply.

To learn more about the ABC Trust, visit powerofgood.com and click on “ABC Trust.”