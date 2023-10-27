The 360 Crab Cake is on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The expansive views of Florence from 360 Grille at Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa are incredible. Alabama’s only rotating restaurant offers a dining experience unlike any other.

The food must be incredible to compete with the atmosphere. No problem there.

“You can just close your eyes and touch something on the menu and you will not go wrong,” head chef Kirk Dixon said.

For those who want to be less random in their menu selection, the 360 Crab Cake is a safe choice. This eight-ounce crab cake is served with a red pepper aioli and a corn maque choux. It’s special enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.