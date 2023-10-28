Recipe: Halloween Pistachio Bark

It’s finally Halloween, so you know what that means? Time for all things scary. (Cue the scary music.)

Personally, I’m not a big fan of the scary stuff. I enjoy going to the fall festivals, eating candy apples and dressing up like a princess. Yes, adults can still dress up for Halloween, too. Why should the kids have all the fun, right? If you haven’t guessed it by now, I’m the cheesy mom who likes for her family to have matching costumes. I think it’s the cutest thing ever. My husband absolutely hates it and calls me lame. I don’t let that steal my holiday spirit. Little does he know we’re all getting matching Christmas pajamas this year, too. That’ll teach him to call me lame.

I enjoy this time of year because I love making treats for my family. My kids get really excited when they see bags of candy corn, sprinkles and eyeballs in the kitchen. They know that something great is coming shortly. I love to see them hover around the kitchen, waiting in anticipation for “Mommy’s cooking.” That’s what my 3-year-old calls most of my food dishes. It melts my heart every time he says it.

For these tasty treats, I wanted to add a spin on the popular Halloween Bark and add pistachios. My kids love nuts, so I thought it would be fun to add those in. Pistachios provide so many wonderful benefits, such as helping to keep our hearts healthy and boosting our immune systems. Try these delicious treats for yourself. I must warn you: They are so addictive. I think I ate more Halloween Pistachio Bark than my kids.

Halloween Pistachio Bark

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 15

Ingredients

2 cups white chocolate morsels

½ tablespoon coconut oil

2 cups mini salted pretzels

¼ cup candy corn

¼ cup pistachios without shells

Halloween-colored sprinkles as desired

Mini candy eyes as desired

¼ cup milk chocolate morsels

Instructions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread pretzels on top. Set aside. In a small microwave-safe bowl, place white chocolate morsels in the microwave for approximately 3 minutes. Stop microwave to stir chocolate every 30 seconds until chocolate is completely melted. Add coconut oil to melted chocolate and stir to fully combine. Spread melted chocolate over pretzels and use a spatula to spread mixture evenly. Sprinkle candy corn, pistachios, sprinkles and candy eyes on top. Place in refrigerator for approximately 30 minutes to an hour or until bark is firm. Remove from refrigerator. Melt milk chocolate morsels in microwave and drizzle on top of bark. Place in refrigerator until milk chocolate drizzle hardens. Break into pieces and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information per serving: calories 202, carbohydrates 26 grams, fat 11 grams, saturated fat 6 grams, protein 3 grams, fiber 3 grams, sugars 21 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.