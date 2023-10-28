Scott Martin: Warm weekend for Alabama; much cooler air begins moving in on Monday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will be a dominant factor across the Southeast this weekend, holding rain and cooler air at bay. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny weather across Alabama today, with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will be very similar, but we may have a little more sunshine.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: The high will lose its hold on our weather pattern and a cold front will begin working into the state on Monday that will bring much cooler temperatures, an increase in clouds and winds, and a chance of a few showers during the evening and overnight. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to the lower 80s from northwest to southeast.

The front will push through the southeastern half of the state on Halloween, continuing the mostly cloudy and breezy conditions, along with the chance of a few stray showers. I believe at this point that trick-or-treat time will be rain-free with clearing skies. Highs will be only in the mid 50s to the upper 60s from northwest to southeast.

Ridging begins to rebuild over the Southeast on Wednesday, but we’ll remain cool and breezy with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s. Temperatures will begin to moderate. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

On Friday, we’ll be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy continues to hang around east of Bermuda and will continue its eastward-to-southeastward motion through the weekend while becoming weaker. It will become a post-tropical remnant low by Monday night. We also have a disturbance over the southwestern Caribbean Sea that has a low chance for development over the next seven days as it slowly moves northward toward Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: A severe early-season blizzard raged across the Plateau Region and Rocky Mountain Region. Heavy snow blocked railroads and interstate highways, and record cold accompanied the storm. Lander, Wyoming, received 27 inches of snow, and the temperature at Big Piney, Wyoming, plunged to 15 degrees below zero.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.