Discovery Life Sciences opens new HQ on HudsonAlpha biotech campus

Discovery Life Sciences has officially opened a new global headquarters on the Huntsville campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, allowing the growing bioscience company to consolidate its advanced services under one roof.

Discovery said it has relocated more than 115 jobs to Huntsville since 2022 and will continue to grow in Alabama.

“When Discovery chose the HudsonAlpha biotech campus in Huntsville for its global headquarters, I knew this was a milestone moment for Alabama as we work to recruit other life science companies to the state,” said Gov. Kay Ivey, who participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility.

“With innovative leadership, a talented workforce and a state that is focused on the life sciences, good days are ahead for Discovery,” she said.

The 93,000-square-foot Discovery building at 900 Hudson Way in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park is the newest addition to the nonprofit Institute’s biotech campus. The facility was supported by the state of Alabama, Madison County and the city of Huntsville.

Through the state’s Public School and College Authority, Ivey announced plans in 2021 to provide HudsonAlpha with $15 million for growth on its campus that included Discovery’s headquarters.

Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences, said the broad-based support that made the headquarters possible will position the company for growth.

“These state-of-the-art facilities will cement our market leadership position and enable us to accelerate the research and development of new therapies, diagnostics, and technologies by the global health care product industry, as well as expand our support of important academic and government-sponsored research worldwide,” Bilawsky said.

In its new facility, Discovery will unite its products and services, guaranteeing a streamlined process from sample collection to advanced data analysis and bolstering the reliability of research and development outcomes for scientists.

The facility will house one of the world’s most extensive commercial biospecimen inventories and become the home for Discovery’s advanced suite of services, including genomics, proteomics, molecular pathology, flow cytometry, and cell biology.

“This building and the people working in it highlight shared priorities for HudsonAlpha, Huntsville, Madison County, and Alabama, making a positive impact in the lives of others and bringing and keeping jobs in our community. That’s a key part of what we celebrate today,” said Neil Lamb, HudsonAlpha president.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.