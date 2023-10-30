Alabama’s Jacksonville State University honors an alumna’s life and dedication to nursing, health care

Lynne Cobb Parker could have enjoyed a career in gospel music. The Weaver, Alabama, native recorded several albums with her sister and father throughout her childhood as the Bill Cobb Trio, touring with gospel greats. But she was inspired to minister to people through a different path – nursing.

Jacksonville State University (JSU) had just opened its nursing program when Parker graduated from nearby Jacksonville High School. The opportunity seemed too good to be true, but she worried how she was going to fund her education. Luckily, with her strong academic record, she was awarded a nursing scholarship. It would forever change her life.

Parker graduated from JSU in 1973, in the second class of nursing students ever to complete the program. Her life on campus was busy with side jobs, Phi Mu and other extracurricular activities. She launched her career at Anniston Memorial Hospital, now known as Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, where she enjoyed working on the med/surgery floor.

Parker’s next big opportunity came when she was offered a full scholarship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to pursue a master’s degree in nursing. At first she commuted three days a week to Birmingham while continuing to work nights in Anniston, but ultimately, she decided to pause her career so she could finish the degree program faster. Her husband – Brock Parker – was her biggest cheerleader.

“She graduated with a 4.0 grade point average,” Brock said, proudly. “She even had one of her papers published in the American Journal of Nursing while still a student there.”

After graduate school, Lynne accepted a position at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. As the hospital’s first nurse with a graduate education, they weren’t sure at first how to put her talents to use. After a brief stint in staff education, she asked to be moved to the med/surgery floor. The bonds she made there with doctors and nurses would form the backbone of her future career accomplishments. She was soon asked to serve as assistant director of nursing, then director of nursing, but she maintained her presence on the floors, making rounds.

After a few years, Lynne traded her nurse whites for a tailored suit when she was named hospital administrator of Baptist South – becoming its first woman executive.

“It was her education, work ethic and ability to communicate and develop relationships with doctors, nurses, managers and staff and – most of all – patients, that enabled her to be successful,” Brock said.

During her time at Baptist, Lynne guided the hospital’s growth through many advances in healthcare. One of her significant contributions was partnering with UAB to establish a residency program to attract doctors and nurses. She was also successful at incorporating the Montgomery Cancer Center with Baptist South, as well as opening the Crossbridge Behavioral Health facility. She retired as CEO of Baptist South after 38 years in healthcare.

“It all started with a JSU scholarship and believing in herself,” Brock said.

The couple spent their retirement traveling the world. “We were very fortunate to be able to just pull the door shut and leave,” Brock said. “No kids, no dogs and – most of all – no cell phones.”

In what would become their last trip, a three-week cruise in Europe, Brock noticed Lynne didn’t look well. After a brief talk about flying home, Lynne said she just wanted to finish the vacation as planned. “I suspect that her years of observing symptoms told her all she needed to know,” Brock said.

By the time they arrived back home in Montgomery, Lynne was very ill. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and began treatment immediately. On May 31, 2022, Lynne passed away.

“She was finally in the heaven she sang about for so many years,” Brock said, adding that, even in her last six months of life, his wife’s courage and faith served as an example to others.

When asked what made their marriage so special, Brock said theirs was a truly “synergistic relationship,” and they were “worth more together than the sum of their two parts.” The couple met in sixth grade and were married nearly 49 years.

“I was able to get her to close the books and have fun,” he said. “She was able to show me there’s more to life than having fun – it has to have meaning, worth.”

Though the tears still come freely, Brock knows how lucky he was to have shared a life with his best friend. To honor her memory and support the education of future nurses, he gives back to the JSU School of Nursing. He ensured the nursing wing of the newly renovated JSU South Complex was named the Lynne Cobb Parker Wing; it was officially named after Lynne earlier this month.

Brock has also established the Lynne Cobb Parker Memorial Nursing Scholarship on campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Oct. 17.

“I am blessed with the opportunity to contribute to the JSU School of Nursing, where a kid from Weaver was able to flourish because of her dedication to her goals and a JSU scholarship,” Brock said. “Perhaps it will serve as an inspiration for others.”

