James Spann: Alabama temperatures fall today with a chilly north wind

James Spann forecasts falling temperatures for Alabama today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COLDEST AIR SO FAR: A sharp, well-defined cold front is near the northwest corner of Alabama just before daybreak. It will move through the state today, setting the stage for falling temperatures over the northern half of the state with a very cool north wind. Temperatures will be in the 40s over the northern third of the state by midafternoon, while south Alabama will be close to 80.

Some patchy, light rain is possible this morning as the cold air arrives over north Alabama, but amounts will be very spotty and certainly no drought buster.

All of Alabama will be in the cold air Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50s over the northern and central counties of the state and low 60s to the south. A freeze warning has been issued for the northern half of Alabama for Wednesday morning; we expect lows in the 25- to 34-degree range with a clear sky and diminishing wind. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s as far south as I-10. Thursday morning should be just as cold.

A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon, and by Friday highs will range from the 60s over north Alabama to the low to mid 70s over the southern counties.

Other than the chance of light rain today over the northern counties, the week will be dry. Lingering clouds will move out Tuesday morning, followed by sunny days and fair nights.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately, the chance of any beneficial rain looks very small as this long dry spell continues. A new surge of cool air arrives by midweek. FIRE WEATHER WATCH: A fire weather watch has been issued for much of Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. No outdoor burning.

TROPICS: Satellite data indicates that the low-pressure system a couple of hundred miles east-northeast of the central Bahamas continues to produce gale-force winds on its northeast side. However, the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. This system is moving into strong upper-level winds and dry air, and the chances of it becoming a short-lived tropical storm appear to be decreasing. The low is expected to move slowly west-northwestward today and then turn northward and northeastward Tuesday and Wednesday.

An area of disturbed weather has formed over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move westward during the next several days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development. A tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development; if anything does develop, it will likely move into Central America. No tropical systems are expected near the U.S. or the Gulf of Mexico for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: The Perfect Storm, also known as the No-Name Storm, reached maximum strength with a low pressure of 972 millibars and sustained winds of 69 mph. Damage from the storm totaled more than $200 million and 13 people were killed, including six in the sinking of the Andrea Gail, which inspired the book and movie “The Perfect Storm.”

