Photo gallery: ‘Made by History’ pays tribute to 1963 Children’s Crusade in Birmingham, Alabama

A national gathering of arts school leaders meeting in Birmingham were treated last week to a multimedia performance by area high school and college students commemorating the 60th anniversary of the community’s climactic battle for racial justice and human rights.

More than 60 Birmingham-area students participated in “Made by History,” a performance paying tribute to the 1963 Children’s Crusade that sparked the dismantling of the city’s segregation laws and helped spur passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The “performative action” took place on the steps of the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and across from Kelly Ingram Park, where some of the most violent clashes of the 1963 campaign took place.

Germaul Barnes, a choreographer and instructor at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, collaborated with other area schools to bring the performance to life. The event was among the highlights of the national Arts Schools Network Annual Conference, a three-day event that held its opening session at Sixteenth Street Baptist and continued at multiple sites in the city before concluding on Oct. 27. The Arts Schools Network is a membership organization representing more than 150 arts schools in 35 states, Canada and the District of Columbia.

The performance incorporated a rich tapestry of elements including dance, music, immersive sounds, text and visual representations – highlighting the triumphs of African Americans in the struggle for freedom while fueling hope for a better future. It also demonstrated the strength of unity among young people to inspire the next generation to become socially conscious leaders who can drive positive change.

