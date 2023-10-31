Power Moves: Joy and Dickie Blondheim offer cancer screenings to women across Alabama through Joy to Life

Joy Blondheim, whose first name befits the many benefits she brings to Alabamians, co-founded the Joy to Life Foundation with her husband, Dickie.

A 27-year breast cancer survivor, Joy said that the Montgomery-based foundation was born from a very difficult time in their lives.

“Into my recovery, Dickie and I decided we wanted to do something to give back in honor of my good health,” she said. “We were so fortunate.”

Joy to Life was founded in 2001 with a simple, but powerful, mission.

“We provide funding for breast screenings throughout the state of Alabama for women who have no insurance and no means to pay,” Joy said. “We also provide great awareness for breast cancer.”

Dickie give a sneak peek into the future goals of Joy to Life: “We hope that one day we can build a beautiful breast cancer survivor park in Montgomery.”

Hear more from the Blondheims in our October Power Moves feature below.