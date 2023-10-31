Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Maverick IQ

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its fourth year with 12 startups from Alabama, eight other states and even the nation of Latvia. Alabama News Center is putting a spotlight on the companies in the 2023 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Maverick IQ.

Company: Maverick IQ.

Company hometown: Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Leadership: Dalero Berkeley, Praveen Uppaluri, Patrick Washington, Venison Nelson.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Dalero Berkeley: We help businesses operate more efficiently with a reduced carbon footprint.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Berkeley: We were inspired to start this company because some of the existing solutions to energy efficiency were too complex and didn’t generate measurable outcome for much of the market that needed it.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Berkeley: The ability to work closely with experts and influencers in the energy space. This expertise enables us to work with mentors, potential customers, influencers and other startups in the energy space. Also, the impact of being a Techstars company can be a game changer for a startup.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Berkeley: That we have a very simple IoT (Internet of Things) application that is OEM (original equipment manufacturer) agnostic, that can optimize operations and maintenance for any facility very effectively.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Berkeley: Ideal customer profile, improved messaging about our product, a sales and marketing plan, better pitches, a good pricing strategy, a few opportunities to demo our product, a few warm leads.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Berkeley: A great place to get your company integrated into the business ecosystem.

Contact: https://maverickiq.com/.

