Dr. Ann: Study supports morning exercise for a slimmer waist

Want to improve your weight control? Get in your exercise during the morning hours.

In a study that followed the movement of 5,285 U.S. adults using accelerometers worn on the hip, scientists noted clear associations between the timing of exercise and body weight.

Specifically in subjects who exercised between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference were significantly lower vs. those exercising during other parts of the day.

These findings are by no means conclusive but are in line with past studies showing that morning exercise tends to burn more fat, especially if subjects are in a fasted state. This makes perfect sense because the body’s stores of glucose are lower during fasting, boosting opportunities to shift to stored fat as a means of providing energy during exercise.

What’s more, studies also support that morning exercisers have the most success sticking to a regular, daily exercise routine.

Although movement has supreme health value at any time of day, I highly recommend morning exercise as a wonderful way to begin the day feeling happier, less stressed, more focused and more energized.

I would be lost without my morning exercise!

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.