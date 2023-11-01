James Spann: Another freeze warning for Alabama tonight; 70s by the weekend

James Spann forecasts a cool day, cold night for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COLD START: These are observations across Alabama just before daybreak. Where the wind has gone calm, temperatures are below freezing, but a number of locations are still seeing a persistent north wind of 5-10 mph, which is keeping those places a bit warmer than forecast.

Meridianville — 27

Tuckers Chapel (Cherokee County) — 28

Decatur — 29

Huntsville — 30

Haleyville — 30

Fort Payne — 31

Trussville — 31

Cullman — 32

Albertville — 32

Good Hope — 32

Heflin –32

Birmingham — 34

Anniston — 35

Tuscaloosa — 38

Montgomery — 42

Dothan — 42

Mobile — 43

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high in the 50s over north Alabama and 60s to the south. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight for all of Alabama, with the exception of communities south of I-10 in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The wind is expected to go calm statewide with a clear sky. Lows early Thursday will be between 25 and 35 degrees.

A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon. With sunshine in full supply, the high will be close to 60 over north Alabama, with mid 60s for the southern half of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with mostly sunny days, fair nights and a warming trend. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s Friday, followed by low to mid 70s statewide over the weekend. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A disturbance could bring a few showers to the state Monday, but with limited moisture and weak dynamic support, meaningful rain isn’t likely (amounts less than one-tenth of an inch). The rest of the week is looking generally dry for now, and a new surge of cooler air will arrive by Thursday and Friday. FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Saturday, UAB hosts Florida Atlantic at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (2 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.

Auburn travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be clear with upper 60s at kickoff, dropping into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama will host LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6:45 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s. It will be a perfect night for football in Tuscaloosa.

TROPICS: Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a trough of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to become slightly more conducive for development in a couple of days, and a tropical depression could form during the latter part of this week while moving generally westward over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America late this week and into the weekend.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

ON THIS DATE IN 1925: A late-season hurricane began to affect the west coast of Florida as it strengthened during the day. The storm made landfall early in the day south of Tampa Bay, weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed central Florida and exited around St. Augustine. It regained hurricane strength off Jacksonville late in the day. Heavy rain continued over northeast Florida Nov. 2. Gale-force winds were reported from the Keys to Jacksonville and more than 50 people lost their lives, mostly on ships at sea. Damage along the coast south of Jacksonville was heavy and excessive rain and wind seriously damaged citrus and truck crops.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.