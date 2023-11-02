Alabama Power’s Alex McCrary elected president of Alabama State Parks Foundation  

Alex McCrary, Alabama Power vice president of Regulatory Affairs, has been elected the next president of the Alabama State Parks Foundation (ASPF) board of directors.

McCrary takes office in January. He succeeds Dan Hendricks of Florence, who has served as president of the ASPF board since inception in 2017. A retired college administrator, Hendricks will remain a board member.

“I am humbled and incredibly honored that my fellow board members have elected me as president of an organization dedicated to supporting our Alabama State Parks,” McCrary said in a news release.

“Many Alabamians utilize each of our state parks for a variety of interests and activities. They are important to connecting our citizens with the great outdoors, but they also attract tourists and are an economic driver for our state. Dr. Hendricks has put us on the right track towards success, and it will be a pleasure to continue serving with him on the board.”

Hendricks said: “I firmly believe we have laid a solid foundation, and I am looking forward to working with Alex and the rest of our colleagues on the board to make the state parks system the very best it can be.”

Alabama’s 21 state parks encompass more than 50,000 acres of land and water across Alabama. The parks offer a broad range of options, from Gulf Coast beaches and pristine lakes to Appalachian Mountain trails with stunning vistas. Visitors can enjoy an array activities and amenities, from resort-style convention facilities and lodging options to restaurants and golf courses, as well as quiet places to get away from it all.

The vast majority of state parks funding – 80% to 90% percent annually – is generated through user fees for lodging, golf and other activities. The nonprofit ASPF works to support the long-term sustainability of the park system by raising dollars from individual and corporate donors to help protect, enhance and improve the state parks, park facilities and state park programming. Alabama Power is among the supporters of ASPF.

“State Parks Director Greg Lein and I know there are needs in each of our 21 state parks, and it’s reassuring to know the foundation is working every day to help us make improvements to enhance the overall experience for our visitors,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, who also serves on the ASPF board. “We are grateful to Alex for stepping up to lead the organization in new and exciting ways, and I look forward to working with him more closely.”

Prior to his election as vice president of Regulatory Affairs for Alabama Power, McCrary served as the company’s director of Corporate Affairs. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Stillman College and the board of directors for Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. McCrary also was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on the Alabama Workforce Council. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and has an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Learn more about Alabama State Parks at alapark.com. Learn more about the ASPF and ways to support its mission here.